Sponge in the shower, do you use it too? Pay (very) attention: risks and how to choose the right one

The sponge is a fundamental element in the daily personal cleaning ritual, especially when in the shower, but beware of the dangers

The sponge in the shower can be an excellent ally for personal hygiene, but only if used correctly and hygienically. Perhaps not everyone knows it, but – if not used and chosen correctly – one could face major health risks.

Paying attention to the use of this tool and knowing the risks associated with improper or unhygienic use is very important. In fact, it is extremely essential to choose the right sponge and learn how to clean and disinfect it regularly to avoid the risk of infection.

How to choose the sponge and how to maintain it

Choosing the right sponge may seem like a trivial decision, but it’s actually crucial to ensure effective and safe cleaning during the shower. First, it is advisable to opt for sponges made from natural materials, such as vegetable fibres o silicawhich are less prone to retain bacteria and fungi than synthetic ones.

How to choose the right sponge: the precautions to follow (tantasalute.it)

Also, consider your personal needs. Some sponges are designed to exfoliate the skin, while others are softer and more gentle. If you have sensitive skin, choose a sponge with a softer texture to avoid irritation and redness.

Using a sponge that is not cleaned or disinfected correctly can lead to various health risks. The damp and warm sponge is an ideal environment for the proliferation of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms. When the sponge is not cleaned properly, these microorganisms can accumulate and transfer to the skin during subsequent use.

Among the most common risks are fungal infections, such as ringworm, and bacterial infections, such as impetigo. In addition, some microorganisms can cause skin irritation, itching and dryness. It’s also important to note that people with compromised immune systems or open sores on the skin are particularly susceptible to infections.

To prevent the risk of infections, it is essential to regularly clean and disinfect the accessories used for personal cleaning. After each use, rinse the sponge thoroughly with warm water to remove any soap residue e dead skin cells. Afterwards, let it dry completely in a well-ventilated place.

Some suggestions for more thorough cleaning and disinfection include using water and antibacterial soapthe dip the sponge in one solution of water and vinegar for a few minutes or the machine wash at high temperatures. Keep in mind that whichever method you use, it’s important to do it regularly to ensure that your accessory is always clean and safe to use.

