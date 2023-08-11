Sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): molecular signature identified for diagnosis

Home

Medicine

ALS is a condition of the nervous system that affects motor neurons and causes muscle weakness and wasting.

A group of scientists at the Institute for Biomedical Research and Innovation of the National Research Council of Catania (Cnr-Irib) has developed a revolutionary diagnostic technique for sporadic Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). This innovative approach has been published in the scientific journal Cells.

Using connective tissue samples taken from the skin fibroblasts of ALS patients, the researchers studied gene expression profiles and identified what they term a “molecular signature”. This molecular signature accurately distinguishes patients with sporadic ALS, the most common form that is not related to hereditary factors, from individuals in the control group. This finding supports the application of molecular diagnosis for this neurological disease.

ALS is a condition of the nervous system that affects motor neurons and causes muscle weakness and wasting. Despite advances in medical research, the diagnosis of ALS often remains delayed and complicated due to the nonspecific nature of the initial symptoms and the various causes that can trigger it.

Sebastiano Cavallaro, research manager and head of the Genomics laboratory at the Cnr-Irib in Catania, explains: “We have observed that fibroblasts ‘memorize’ the genomic information of the patient with ALS. By measuring the expression of a specific set of genes in these cells, we are able to accurately distinguish patients with the disease. These results could provide a significant contribution to the diagnosis of a disease often diagnosed late with respect to the onset of symptoms”.

The research was conducted in collaboration with Vincenzo La Bella of the University of Palermo and Francesca Luisa Conforti of the University of Calabria. The identification of this molecular signature represents an important step forward in the understanding and diagnosis of ALS, potentially speeding up the diagnostic process and opening up new opportunities for the treatment and management of this neurodegenerative disease.

Myasthenia gravis: a little-known neuromuscular disease

Rubella: the infectious disease is no longer endemic in Italy

Guillain-Barré syndrome: health emergency declared in Peru, what is it about?

Rare diseases: European Parliament’s governance proposals on biosensors

Diabetic macular edema: lasting improvements with new treatment

Cushing’s syndrome: a new drug allows you to avoid surgery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

