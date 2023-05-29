Sport after cataract surgery – ophthalmologist from Mainz informed

Mainz: Eyes need time to heal after cataract surgery – avoid shock and infections

MAINZ. Cataract surgery is the most common surgical procedure in ophthalmology. “It can give affected patients back a large part of their quality of life, because a cloudy lens restricts everyday life in many ways. Perception is more difficult, driving at night can become impossible, and the risk of falling and injury is increased,” explains Dr. medical Thomas Kauffmann, ophthalmologist in Mainz.

Ophthalmologist from Mainz on cataract surgery: Healing comes before sport

Even if the procedure gives patients a lot of confidence in physical activities, the eye should initially be spared after the operation. While walking or light household chores are not a problem, sports with a high risk of infection and large impacts should be avoided. “Swimming pools and saunas are taboo for at least four weeks because you can easily catch an eye infection,” explains Dr. medical Thomas Kauffman. The ophthalmologist and his practice colleagues, Dr. medical Jutta Kauffman and Dr. medical Stefan Breitkopf also after 4-6 weeks at the earliest. During this time, you should also avoid putting pressure on your eyes or rubbing your eyes. Light sports such as hiking, cycling or yoga are possible after about 14 days.

Mainz ophthalmologist explains reasons for not exercising after cataract surgery

Even if cataract surgery is a comparatively small operation, the eyeball is opened. Germs can enter through this opening. In addition, the seat of the lens must first stabilize. Typically, after two weeks of recovery, patients can resume light physical activity. However, the eye is only completely healed and therefore “fully operational” again after 6-8 weeks, says Kauffmann. Toric intraocular lenses are a special case. These special lenses have two axes with different refractive powers, so that they can compensate for astigmatism. A stable fit is particularly important here, as rotation of the lens prevents correction of the visual defect. Anyone who has received toric lenses should therefore avoid sports with strong vibrations for at least four weeks.

Your ophthalmologist in Mainz / Wiesbaden with a wide range of services: Dr. Jutta Kauffmann, Dr. Thomas Kauffman and Dr. Stephen Breitkopf. Do you have questions about diagnostics, treatment or surgery for eye diseases such as cataracts or glaucoma? We also specialize in multifocal lenses, retinal detachment, strabismus (strabismus) and botox treatments.

Contact

Ophthalmologists Mainz

dr medical Thomas Kauffman

Göttelmannstr. 13a

55130 Mainz

06131 5 78 400