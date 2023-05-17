Sport and complex pediatric pathologies, a project at Gemelli – Sanità is underway

news-txt”>

Evaluate the impact of sport on the quality of life of patients affected by complex diseases. It is one of the objectives of the ‘Sport and complex pediatric pathologies’ project dedicated to thousands of children and young people being treated at the Agostino Gemelli Ircss University Hospital Foundation and carried out with the support and collaboration of the Heal Foundation and the two-year project, it will be divided into three areas of intervention: research; rehabilitation; inclusive sporting opportunities and will be financed with a contribution of 200 thousand euros from the Foundation active in the field of scientific research.

“Sport is an opportunity for growth and psychophysical well-being for each person – says Professor Eugenio Mercuri, Director of the Department of Women’s, Children’s and Public Health Sciences at the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital -. For people with complex pathologies sport, in addition to playing an important role in the rehabilitation field, is an essential tool for psychophysical development, to promote and educate to autonomy, strengthen existing skills, increase self-esteem and to promote social integration”.

The project is part of the “Look Beyond” campaign, promoted by the Heal Foundation, which intends to raise awareness on the theme of uniqueness and inclusion “We are all unique. But when we find ourselves facing a complex pathology, other ones often take over uniqueness that is difficult to accept – says Serena Catallo, President of the Heal Foundation – Sport, in this sense, is transformed into a concrete opportunity, capable of opening up new points of view and new horizons towards a future in which everyone can accept own uniqueness without ever having to feel different. For this reason, the Heal Foundation is proud to be able to support this important project designed and implemented with an authoritative institution such as the A. Gemelli Ircss University Hospital. It is precisely from this dialogue that it is possible to create synergies capable to advance research which is that flame capable of illuminating our path towards knowledge”.