Do you want to get back into shape in the tranquility of a home gym? It’s time to get serious and equip yourself, thanks to the discounts of theAmazon Prime Day of 11 and 12 Octoberof some accessory to vary the workout domestic. A few tools that add spice to the various bodyweight exercises. We are talking about treadmills, ellipticals, steps, rowing machines, pull-up benches, weights, kettlebells, cast iron or plastic weights, the jump rope and even the AB roller, the wheel to sculpt your abs. In short, everything that every enthusiast could wish for. Let’s see together, then, the best exclusive offers in terms of sport and fitness of this Prime Day.

YM YOUR MOVE TAPIS ROULANT

If going out to run is the thing that weighs you the most with the first cold, then a conveyor belt home is the answer to never skip a workout. This Your Move is compact and foldable, I reach 10 km / h, and is equipped with 12 training programs, with a large LCD digital display with speakers. There are also heart rate sensors and it also has the ability to adjust the inclination on 3 levels. On offer is € 279 instead of € 499.

ULTRASPORT F-BIKE

The fitness bike pieghevole, with 8 resistance levels, easy and quick to assemble and disassemble. And to keep your training under control there is the battery-powered LCD display (time, calories, speed, distance, pulse) with sensors on the handlebar to detect heart rate and other values. On offer is found at 152 €.

SPORT PLUS 2022

Another fitness bike, but definitely more advanced thanks to the 24 computer-controlled resistance levels with maintenance-free magnetic braking system (a Poly-V belt drive with self-tensioning system). There are 6 pre-installed training programs, to be kept under control thanks to the 2.5-inch LCD display that provides information on time, distance, calories, speed and heart rate. It is compatible with the KinoMap app and the heart rate monitor to be connected to Bluetooth 4.0. Extras include integrated pulse sensors, tablet holder, transport wheels, non-slip pedals, horizontally adjustable seat with backrest and side handles. On offer with the Prime Day of October 2022 it is 271 instead of 319 €.

SPORTPULS ROWER

Il rowing machine it is a complete cardio exercise, as well as improving strength, endurance, flexibility and coordination, with the involvement of 80% of the body muscles. The SportPlus foldable rowing machine is equipped with a silent magnetic brake system that allows you to adjust eight resistance levels. The comfortable ball bearing seat glides silently on the aluminum rail without producing unwanted noises. The reclining training computer features an LCD display that shows all data, such as training time, distance, strokes / minute, strokes and approximate calorie consumption. The computer is equipped with a 5 kHz pulse detector to measure the pulse constantly. The data is measured and transmitted wirelessly, via the chest strap (not included). On offer is 322 instead of 379 €.

SCHWINN ELLITTICA