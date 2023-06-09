Sport and prevention, the Health Tour arrives in Rimini – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 09 – The Tour della Salute stops in Rimini, the traveling event, now in its fifth edition, which this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each Region , in which you will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations.



Appointment on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June, in piazzale Adamello in Rivabella di Rimini, from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, has the objective to raise awareness of the importance of prevention. Over the next weekend, the center of Rimini will be transformed into a sports and health village, within which, in addition to health checks, activities such as yoga, dance, gymnastics and sports related to the world will take place of the contemporary circus. In the Screen Station, equipped with 6 outpatient clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological, supervised by experts from the main scientific societies in the sector. In previous editions of the Tour this has allowed us to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, struggling with serious health problems, which have averted potentially serious consequences.



Another service is the Listening Desk, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from specialists belonging to the Federation Italian Psychologists. Among the novelties of this year there is also a counter, within which veterinarians will operate, who will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. The Palco-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host motor, sports and social activities. A series of training moments will also be held on the same stage, on airway unblocking maneuvers and cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques. “This fifth edition of the Tour – underlines the national president of Asc, Luca Stevanato – is generating contagious enthusiasm”.



(ANSA).

