Home Health Sport and psyche: A psychiatrist explains the positive effects
Health

Sport and psyche: A psychiatrist explains the positive effects

by admin
Sport and psyche: A psychiatrist explains the positive effects

Mild temperatures and the first rays of sunshine: spring is a good time for recreational athletes to swap the treadmill for the park. In an interview, psychiatrist and anxiety expert Andreas Ströhle explains how our psyche benefits most from sport. And: Is there a sport that is best for our well-being?

Many people know this: After a workout or a run you just feel better. Prof. Ströhle, why do we need exercise for our well-being?
Humans are historically designed to move, be physically active and do sports. It is a basic need that has not evaporated, even if our everyday life today involves a lot of sitting, for example when driving a car or working in the office. We also see this in children: They run, climb and move intuitively much more than adults, who often find it difficult to be physically active in everyday life.

See also  The spice that could help the brain stay young by also lowering triglycerides and cholesterol

You may also like

Mepolizumab: a drug for several eosinophilia-related diseases

Eyes, ‘Senile macular degeneration’: early diagnosis improves prognosis

Perfetti Van Melle SpA – Chupa Chups Tubes...

The Forum should be a scene. Piero Del...

follow the challenge against Cerundolo in Montecarlo LIVE

SENILE MACULAR DEGENERATION, IS IT SERIOUS? Ophthalmology

If you avoid eating meat often, but buy...

Lipoedema on the legs: This is how a...

He died at the age of 17, multi-organ...

Diabetes: online guide for parents from the Bambino...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy