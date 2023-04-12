Mild temperatures and the first rays of sunshine: spring is a good time for recreational athletes to swap the treadmill for the park. In an interview, psychiatrist and anxiety expert Andreas Ströhle explains how our psyche benefits most from sport. And: Is there a sport that is best for our well-being?

Many people know this: After a workout or a run you just feel better. Prof. Ströhle, why do we need exercise for our well-being?

Humans are historically designed to move, be physically active and do sports. It is a basic need that has not evaporated, even if our everyday life today involves a lot of sitting, for example when driving a car or working in the office. We also see this in children: They run, climb and move intuitively much more than adults, who often find it difficult to be physically active in everyday life.