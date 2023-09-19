Home » Sport climbing, thousands of enthusiasts and stadium cheering at the Foro Italico
The celebrations that usually fill the Grand Stand Arena during the tennis internationals they turned into screams of amazement for the “spidermen” and “spiderwomen” of thesport climbing which for the first time organized its own event in collaboration with Sports and Health inside the Foro Italico park. 2,500 of them colored the north curve of the Grand Stand, cheering like a stadium for the best climbers in Europe. The CEO of Sport and Health was present, Diego Nepi Molineris and the president of Phases, Davide Battistella There were two Olympic passes up for grabs. A huge success. The Frenchman won the men’s race, Bassa Mawemwhile for women success for the Polish Aleksandra Mirosław. But not only because the Polish athlete herself also set a new world record by stopping the clock at 6 seconds and 24 in qualifying.

But as mentioned, the best victory was the presence of so many people: young and old. Members, enthusiasts and simply curious. Screams, wild cheering, applause and lots of music. A beautiful setting.

Climbing has conquered everyone and the number of practitioners continues to grow exponentially: there are almost half a million throughout Italy. And Fasi, the Italian Sports Climbing Federation, now has more than 63 thousand members. A dizzying climb for a sporting reality that has doubled its membership since 2019 and which, also by virtue of this, has achieved Federation “status” a year ago. But above all, climbing is enjoying extraordinary success, resulting from the great appeal of the discipline. In fact, the climbing numbers demonstrate not only how there is no age distinction between practitioners, but also how it is a discipline that is increasingly female-oriented. To be precise, around 40% of members are women: they are 24323 are 63541. The definitive consecration at the Foro Italico.

