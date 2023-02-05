On this occasion, the social projects and public tenders of Sport and Health and the Department for Sport for 2023 were presented, which will intervene in areas of social hardship and in the urban suburbs at risk of marginalisation, educational poverty and crime.

A gym in the heart of San Basilio to affirm sport as everyone’s right and for everyone, promote correct lifestyles and spread motor activity also and above all in disadvantaged areas and in the most difficult contexts of the country.

The “Palestra della legalità – Opera don Giustino” was inaugurated this morning in Via Tranfo – a Roman suburb populated by many respectable families, but also a drug dealing square run by organized crime – in the presence of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the Chief of Police, Lamberto Giannini, the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, the President of the Fiamme Oro, Francesco Montini, and the president and CEO of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli.

The “Palestra della Legalità”, managed by the Fiamme Oro Sports Group of the State Police, was born from a memorandum of understanding signed last spring by Sport and Health and Viminale with the commitment to activate collaborations in the social and sporting fields. In this space, the kids of the area will be able to learn the secrets of boxing from the policemen of the Fiamme Oro and rediscover the universal values ​​of sport.

During the morning, then, the social projects and public tenders of Sport and Health and the Department for Sport for 2023 were presented (“Sport in Carcere”, “Sport of Everyone – Districts”, “Sport of Everyone – Inclusion ”, “Sport nei Parchi”) which will intervene in areas of social hardship and in the urban suburbs at risk of marginalization, educational poverty and crime, offering a sporting and social support to the communities. Among others present were the Director General of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris, the Councilor for Heritage and Housing Policies, Tobia Zevi, the Councilor for Security Policies, Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities, Monica Lucarelli, the Sports Councilor Alessandro Onorato, and the former Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi.

Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth: “The opening of the Gym of Legality in San Basilio is a symbolic appointment: in places where the State is most needed, there is a greater need for legality, to respond to social needs: services, sociability and precisely sport – said Abodi -. I hope that from Rome, the capital of Italy, a message will spread throughout the country: the suburbs are not those of the city, but of the nation “.

Matteo Piantedosi, Minister of the Interior: “Places like this can help give a different representation of sport. It is important – said Piantedosi – to offer opportunities to young people even in neighborhoods like this. Let’s hope that in a few years one of them can get a gold medal”.

Lamberto Giannini, Chief of Police: “The gymnasium of legality is a very important initiative, it means creating a garrison of legality in the neighborhoods, forming an important team with the Municipality and Sport and Health, Don Antonio Coluccia, the Fiamme Oro and the State Police” .

President of the Fiamme Oro, Francesco Montini: “The Fiamme Oro is a prestigious sports group which, in addition to the competitive aspect, also takes care of the social aspect and is engaged in the forefront of many noble initiatives. Today is an important day.”

Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome. “Here is an extraordinary example of collaboration between different institutions and political forces – underlined Gualtieri -. This was an occupied building. The previous mayor had it cleared out and we continued the work with Sport and Health and the government. All united against the mafia, not only with repression but also with support for those who fight for legality”.

Vito Cozzoli, President and Ad Sport e Salute: “It is thrilling to see the Sport e Salute plaque at the entrance to this gym, in a square that is known as a drug dealing area – said Cozzoli -. We’ve come this far. The strength of sport, to practice it, to manage it is to do good. In the most traditional sense: health, play, entertainment, education, sacrifice, relationships, emotions. In the gymnasium of the Don Giustino opera born in the heart of San Basilio, we go further. We are in a border area. The social function of sport is one of the tasks and certainly the most fascinating of Sport and Health. The sport that doesn’t leave anyone alone or at least tries to the end, to the last drop of sweat as in competitions. And since the deadline is close, I can announce that notices for 15.8 million will start tomorrow: “Sport for all – Neighborhoods” € 3.8 million, “Sport for all – Inclusion” € 2.4 million, “Sport for all – Prison” €3 million and “Sport in the parks” €6.6 million. We are talking about 595 eligible projects, more than one million citizens involved and 12 thousand between ASD, SSD and the third sector who will participate in the tenders in partnership”.

Don Antonio Coluccia: “With this initiative, the State reappropriates a part of the stolen territory. I want to recall article 3 of the Constitution which mentions obstacles. “It is the task of the Republic to remove the economic and social obstacles which, by effectively limiting the freedom and equality of citizens…”. Here, there are obstacles here. This gymnasium must mean the opportunity for growth for the boys. And it is necessary to guarantee its continuity”.