Pregnancy is an athletic challenge for a woman’s body. The development of the unborn child requires the cooperation of all the body’s systems, just as all sporting activities do. Cardiovascular system, metabolism, breathing and the entire musculoskeletal system are put under increased strain during these 40 weeks. Sport supports the strained skeletal system, can reduce the frequently occurring back pain and stimulates circulation and metabolism. Endurance sports are the ideal complement to this challenge because they provide energy, help reduce stress and increase stamina and self-confidence – ideal with regard to the finale: childbirth. Rocking in the womb promotes the development of the child, especially the sensory organs. Exercise helps expectant mothers to improve their posture. The typical pregnancy ailments such as calf cramps, venous congestion and hemorrhoids are prevented. In addition, feeling good about your body lifts your spirits.

Particularly suitable endurance sports during pregnancy include aqua jogging, jogging, cycling, aqua fitness, swimming, dancing, walking and Nordic walking. It is crucial that you train regularly over a longer period of time, not just now and then, short and hard. Endurance training not only improves condition, the heart and lungs also work more economically and pump more blood into the circulatory system with each heartbeat, so that the mother’s and child’s organism is optimally supplied with oxygen. Exercising before pregnancy is ideal. But it’s also worth giving a push and doing something for your own health and that of your child for those who don’t like sports.