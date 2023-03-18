Home Health Sport during pregnancy Gesundheit-Aktuell.de
Health

Sport during pregnancy Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

by admin
Sport during pregnancy Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Pregnancy is an athletic challenge for a woman’s body. The development of the unborn child requires the cooperation of all the body’s systems, just as all sporting activities do. Cardiovascular system, metabolism, breathing and the entire musculoskeletal system are put under increased strain during these 40 weeks. Sport supports the strained skeletal system, can reduce the frequently occurring back pain and stimulates circulation and metabolism. Endurance sports are the ideal complement to this challenge because they provide energy, help reduce stress and increase stamina and self-confidence – ideal with regard to the finale: childbirth. Rocking in the womb promotes the development of the child, especially the sensory organs. Exercise helps expectant mothers to improve their posture. The typical pregnancy ailments such as calf cramps, venous congestion and hemorrhoids are prevented. In addition, feeling good about your body lifts your spirits.

Particularly suitable endurance sports during pregnancy include aqua jogging, jogging, cycling, aqua fitness, swimming, dancing, walking and Nordic walking. It is crucial that you train regularly over a longer period of time, not just now and then, short and hard. Endurance training not only improves condition, the heart and lungs also work more economically and pump more blood into the circulatory system with each heartbeat, so that the mother’s and child’s organism is optimally supplied with oxygen. Exercising before pregnancy is ideal. But it’s also worth giving a push and doing something for your own health and that of your child for those who don’t like sports.

news-single-additional-info”>

news-single-related row”>

See also  Steam "Battlefield 2042" free weekend event starts, standard version 34% special offer | 4Gamers

Other topics related to health and medicine

Treatment of an allergic reaction
Get the gut going
ADHD - Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

You may also like

Helping people in need sustainably – how does...

“Arrest Putin for the stolen children”: the Court...

Operate aneurysm as a precaution? – Medicine and...

Burst selfie with Meloni. But weren’t the relatives...

Lose weight on the stationary bike, what is...

Protect thin children’s skin as early as spring

Macron and pensions, the government hanging by a...

Alliance for Health Literacy

De Roon and Hojlund sign the comeback success...

Covid. WHO updates definitions and monitoring for variants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy