Sport e Salute SpA publishes the sustainability report. To report the results and impacts of its activity in the three ESG areas – Environment, Social and Governance and the contribution to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda

Sport e Salute SpA presents its first edition of the Sustainability Report, in order to report to its stakeholders the objectives, activities, results of the Company in terms of social and environmental impact and economic value distributed to stakeholders.

To guarantee transparency of information and completeness, the document has been prepared in compliance with the most updated version of the “Global Reporting Initiative Standards” (GRI 2021) – the non-financial reporting standard used internationally, with application level ” in accordance”, the broadest and most detailed, and reviewed by EY.

The Report also indicates the contribution that the Company makes to the achievement of specific Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda, thanks to concrete projects and activities carried out in the social and environmental fields and for the promotion of health and well-being in all age group.

The Report gives us a snapshot of 2022 characterized by important numbers and results and is structured on the three ESG pillars, reporting for each area, the activities, the projects carried out and the most significant KPIs, in a clear and accessible language.

GOVERNANCE: A TRANSPARENT AND RESPONSIBLE GOVERNANCE

The first section describes the values ​​of Sport and Health, its mission, its governance model, the value created and the services provided to the sports system, its organization, with 55% women in the Company’s workforce, 98% of open-ended contracts, over 10,600 hours of training provided to staff to develop skills.

SOCIAL: OUR MISSION FOR SPORT AND THE COMMUNITY

The second section describes the major projects carried out in 2022, with the growth of the sports system and the well-being of people and local communities at the centre, reported in 5 chapters: promoting physical activity, sports and correct lifestyles at school; promote the right to

sports and sports practice; develop and redevelop spaces for sport; manage sports events, develop sports skills and a culture of prevention.

ENVIRONMENT: A GROWING COMMITMENT FOR THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE

The third section describes the management and corporate policies of the Company and the path undertaken for energy efficiency as a key and essential element to face the global challenges of the transition towards a decarbonised economy, thanks to the purchase of 100% energy from renewable, with an 11% reduction in Scope 1 direct emissions and 0 in Scope 2 marked based emissions from electricity and a 12% reduction in natural gas and 6% diesel consumption compared to 2021.

However, the Sustainability Report is not a point of arrival, it is an act of voluntary responsibility towards all the stakeholders of the sports system and the Italian system and is part of an increasingly systematic path to sustainability. The Report will be followed by a Sustainability Plan, which aims at the progressive integration of ESG issues in every aspect of the Company’s activities, identifying the sustainability objectives, strategies and actions to be implemented in the medium and long term, in line with the its industrial plan, which the Company undertakes to implement and communicate to the stakeholders.

The 2022 Sustainability Report is online on the Sport e Salute website:

Also available on the same web page is the Extract from the Sustainability Report, with the Company’s key figures for 2022.