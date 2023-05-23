Sport halves the risk of Parkinson’s

Sport is Parkinson’s. Exercising regularly can reduce your risk of developing Parkinson. A new study has shown that active women are 25% less likely to have the disease. You can read the scientific research results of theAmerican Academy of Neurology. An earlier study claimed that the risk dropped by as much as 43 percentage points.

Sport and Parkinson’s: data from over 90,000 people analyzed for thirty years

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 100,000 women, mostly teachers. The mean age was 49, and none had any Parkinson’s symptoms at the start of the study. After about thirty years more than 1,000 of them had the disease. Experts noted that women who exercised regularly lowered their risk of getting sick by a quarter compared to those who didn’t exercise.

We know that physical activity is now a cornerstone of health and helps prevent many diseases. The results didn’t change even after looking at other risk factors, such as diet, blood pressure and diabetes.

Sport is also crucial for patients to limit relapses

Another important research has shown that regular physical activity can also help patients, reducing the risk of relapse by up to 70 percent.