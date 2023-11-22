Sport increases well-being with diabetes

For diabetics, it’s not just about having a positive influence on blood sugar balance through physical exercise. Physical activity also conveys a positive attitude towards life, because sport is fun, helps to reduce stress and has a positive influence on the entire metabolism.

Regular exercise in diabetics allows the body’s cells to absorb glucose more effectively, reduces the body’s need for insulin, reduces blood sugar concentration, improves glucose acceptance and metabolic control and supports weight regulation. But physical exertion is not “just” sport. Gardening, gymnastics or housework are also muscle work, which has a positive effect on the metabolism in diabetes. However, for people with diabetes there are some special features to consider when it comes to moderate physical exercise and sport.

Sports that stress the cardiovascular system and the lungs are particularly suitable. Endurance sports such as cycling, hiking, swimming, cross-country running, cross-country skiing, jogging and walking are particularly recommended. Less suitable sports that put yourself and others at risk in the event of hypoglycemia include motor sports, diving, paragliding and glacier tours.

During physical activity and even after endurance exercise, the insulin sensitivity of the muscles increases. If the insulin or tablet dose has not been reduced beforehand or sufficient additional carbohydrates have not been supplied, this can lead to hypoglycemia. However, caution is advised, because if the insulin intake is reduced too much, a diabetic metabolic imbalance can develop during exercise.

Accordingly, insulin or tablet therapy should be adapted to sport by lowering the insulin and tablet supply before sport and adding more carbohydrates, depending on the intensity of the physical exercise. Before, during and after exercise, blood sugar levels must be monitored and measured particularly intensively using glucose meters. No physical exertion if initial blood sugar is below 100 mg/dl. In this case, it is necessary to raise blood sugar slightly using quickly absorbed carbohydrates. Likewise, if the initial blood sugar is over 250 mg/dl, especially if a lot of acetone is detectable in the urine, physical activity should not be started under any circumstances, because this can then lead to diabetic metabolic derailment. If there are signs of hypoglycemia (palpitations, heart palpitations, cold sweats, tremors, sudden drop in performance), sport must be stopped immediately and blood sugar measured. If the blood sugar is below 100 mg/dl again, you should quickly consume sufficient amounts of carbohydrates. Fruit, cookies, muesli bars, glucose and sugary drinks, such as cola, are suitable as quick-acting snacks. No subcutaneous injections near the stressed muscles, as insulin is absorbed more quickly under stress and takes effect earlier.

Diabetics with severe neuropathies, retinopathies, kidney diseases, metabolic disorders, sweat secretion disorders, nerve damage to the internal organs, as well as diabetics with foot wounds or injuries should refrain from sporting activities. This is the only way to prevent their development from deteriorating due to inappropriate physical exertion.

It should not be forgotten that you should have a detailed examination by an experienced diabetologist before engaging in regular physical exercise. This examination must also include a stress ECG

