Sport: Malagó, “Prevention is an asset in the fight against disease” – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 MAY – “The more the years go by, the more important it becomes. I have seen this event grow. It is extraordinary. Prevention is the asset and the added value of the fight against these diseases”. This was stated by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagó, on the sidelines of the Race for the Cure in Rome.



“It’s a wave of happiness and enthusiasm and it’s incredible if you think that many of these people who run today have to deal with certain problems. They convey a desire to fight. Thank you for what you do. I’m proud to have seen this race grow” , he concluded. (HANDLE).

