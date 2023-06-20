Sport on hot days: avoiding circulatory problems and heat stroke > – Guide

Status: 06/19/2023 3:36 p.m

The summer weather lures even those who are less fit outside and motivates them to exercise. But high temperatures and the blazing sun threaten problems such as heat stroke or circulatory collapse.

It is not only in competitive sports that dramatic collapses occur in the heat. Again and again, recreational athletes end up in the emergency room because they overestimated themselves and didn’t take the body’s warning signs seriously.

Symptoms of overheating

General exhaustion, dizziness, blurred vision and neurological deficits indicate that the body is having difficulty keeping its own core temperature at 37 degrees due to the weather. A large part of the blood is shifted from the muscles to the skin when it is hot in order to cool it through sweating, i.e. the evaporation effect. If the body is stressed by sport during this phase, the muscles also need a lot of blood and the blood pressure in the vessels drops. The heart has to pump faster and faster in order to adequately supply the vital organs.

Even at 25 degrees, sport can put a strain on the body

In order for sport to become a problem due to the heat, the temperatures do not have to rise above 30 degrees Celsius. Even at 25 degrees, the body is exposed to high demands and many recreational athletes keep making the same mistakes by ignoring clear warning signals and just keep going.

Sunstroke or life-threatening heat stroke – what’s the difference?

In the case of sunstroke, the head overheats due to excessive solar radiation on the head and neck, the heat irritates the meninges and leads to a number of typical symptoms:

headache nausea, vomiting dizziness fever stiff neck, neck pain impaired consciousness

Much more dangerous is the so-called heat stroke due to overload. Here the body is no longer able to cool itself, the body temperature rises to up to 41 degrees within a few minutes and other alarming symptoms threaten:

Cramps, paralysis low blood pressure hot, dry skin fever over 40 degrees Celsius disturbances of consciousness up to unconsciousness accelerated breathing up to respiratory arrest cerebral edema later also organ failure

It is particularly insidious that these symptoms can only appear some time later, although those affected still felt comfortable in the heat during sport. Since laypeople can hardly identify life-threatening heat stroke without a doubt, the emergency services should always be called if there is a suspicion. First aid measures are important until the rescuers arrive.

First aid for heat stroke

Lower body temperature (bring the affected person into a cool, shady environment, raise their legs, position their head slightly elevated (shock)), apply cool compresses to the neck, forehead, legs and arms, fan them with air, loosen tight clothing, if possible, pour in liquid, constantly monitor consciousness, pulse and breathing Don’t leave the affected person alone in a stable lateral position if unconscious immediately resuscitate if respiratory and circulatory arrest

Compensate for dangerous salt loss

Another risk when exercising in the heat is the loss of electrolytes, as sodium and potassium are increasingly excreted with sweat. Typical signs are dry mouth, severe thirst, loss of performance and circulatory problems. If you lose a lot of water, there are other symptoms such as muscle cramps, a rapid heartbeat and nausea. Cooling down and drinking special electrolyte drinks can help. They contain the nutrients and minerals athletes need during and after intense training.

Sport in the heat with previous illnesses is particularly dangerous

With the same level of sporting intensity, the pulse in the summer heat is 15 to 20 beats per minute higher than normal, even in healthy and well-trained athletes. For less trained recreational athletes and people with previous cardiovascular diseases, the strain is all the more problematic. You should therefore reduce the intensity of your training during heat waves. This applies in particular to older people, because their blood vessels are usually less elastic and their bodies are therefore less able to dissipate heat. Overexertion and dehydration thicken the blood, veins and arteries threaten to clog, which in the worst case can lead to a stroke or heart attack. Older people in particular should therefore opt for a walk through the forest rather than a jog in the city in the summer heat.

Six rules of thumb for training in the heat

Basically, you should take it easy on a sporty day during the hot days:

Adapt the training to the temperatures. Train in the shade. Drink plenty, but not too much. Listen to your body. Keep a cool head with headgear. Do not take an ice-cold shower immediately after exercising, as this puts additional strain on the circulation.

