Sport-Prof reveals secret for perfect sleep

The emphasis on the importance of sleep to overall health and well-being cannot be repeated often enough. In today’s modern society, which is characterized by hectic pace and stress, sleep problems are widespread.

People struggle to get enough sleep, whether due to work commitments, personal stress or even the influence of the digital world that keeps us busy 24/7. Sleep is a necessity that is often underestimated. It is therefore of utmost importance to take it seriously.

REM sleep makes the (dream) music

But how exactly does sleep actually work? Every night, a healthy adult goes through four to six sleep cycles. A normal cycle lasts 90 to 110 minutes and is divided into four phases: falling asleep, light sleep, deep sleep, dream sleep (also called REM phase). The sleep phase lasts five to 20 minutes. During light sleep, the body relaxes, the pupils become narrower, eye movements come to a standstill, and loud breathing noises can be heard in snorers.

During the deep sleep phase, the body gathers new strength and recovers. The heart beats slower, blood pressure drops, and the circulation and muscles recover. Dream sleep is the most important for the body and for regeneration: in this phase mainly dreams take place and the brain generates a high level of activity, while the heartbeat and breathing accelerate. Interestingly, complete relaxation of the muscles occurs in this phase.

The term “REM” stands for “rapid eye movements” because the sleeper’s closed eyelids reveal how the eyeballs slide back and forth at a rapid pace. Towards the end of the sleep cycle, sleep becomes easier; there are even people who wake up almost or completely at this stage before the next sleep cycle begins.

In fact, short awakenings occur up to 20 times per night. By the way: Depending on how much or little REM sleep a person gets, the better or worse the sleep will be. This was proven by researchers from the Sleep and Learning Lab at Michigan State University, among others. According to them, a nap of half an hour to an hour is not enough to compensate for the lack of sleep from the previous night, as there is no or too little transition into REM sleep during this time.

Lack of sleep has long-term consequences

It is therefore crucial to clarify the negative effects of too little REM sleep on physical and mental health. Lack of sleep is closely linked to a number of health problems. One aspect is the connection between inadequate sleep and chronic diseases such as heart disease. A French study from the University of Paris suggests that short sleep duration in midlife may even be associated with an increased risk of dementia.

However, the effects of lack of sleep are not limited to the cardiovascular system and metabolism. It also affects mental health by increasing the risk of depression, anxiety and stress: just one night of too little sleep can cause cortisol levels to rise. Cortisol is a stress hormone that slows down fat burning, for example.

The emergency: sleep disorders

If you don’t get enough sleep because your room is too long, you can even develop a sleep disorder in the worst case scenario. Two well-known sleep disorders are insomnia and sleep apnea. Insomnia involves difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, as well as frequent nighttime awakenings, which results in poor sleep. With sleep apnea, repeated pauses in breathing occur during sleep, which can lead to generally restless sleep. The trend in sleep disorders is alarming: data from the commercial health insurance company show that the number of diagnoses of sleep disorders nationwide increased by around 77 percent from 2011 to 2021.

The reasons are mainly due to the many electronic devices that prevent you from falling asleep and staying asleep. According to a study by DAK-Gesundheit, 83 percent of employees watch films and series before falling asleep, and 68 percent do private matters on their laptop or smartphone in the evening. However, most electronic screens, such as those on smartphones, tablets and computers, emit blue light.

This light can inhibit the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, which can disrupt the natural sleep-wake cycle: the brain thinks it’s daytime. As a result, the body is not prepared to enter “sleep mode” when you suddenly put the electronic device away. You have trouble falling asleep. Additionally, electronic devices can tempt you to spend time on social media, check email, or play games, causing distraction and making it difficult to calm down.

Rules of conduct help

My tip to get rid of these problems:

If you consistently turn off your cell phone in the bedroom, you won’t be tempted to use it there. In general, you should not consume any electronic devices one hour before going to sleep. Instead of looking at a display at night, it’s better to read a book. To do this, you should use an analogue alarm clock – if you don’t have one. So the first thing you look at in the morning is not an electronic display. In addition, caffeine should be avoided from the afternoon onwards: caffeine is only broken down very slowly, which is why a coffee at 4 p.m. still contains a relevant amount of caffeine in the body at midnight, which does not allow it to relax completely. My tip: It’s best to only drink coffee or other caffeine-containing products until 12-1 p.m., then switch to decaffeinated products. In addition to caffeine, alcohol also plays a role in sleep. Yes, it’s true: alcohol reduces brain activity and actually makes it easier for you to fall asleep. However, it has a negative impact on the quality of sleep and leads to interrupted sleep and early waking. The body cannot fully regenerate.

Choose sleeping pills carefully

Your own bedroom should also be designed carefully: it is best to have it completely darkened and quiet. If this is not possible, earplugs and a sleep mask can help so that you have as much peace as possible during the sleep process.

Sleeping pills should only be taken with extreme caution. Although sleep improves initially, this effect is only short-lived. If the tablets are stopped, the quality of sleep is often worse than when you started taking them. Anyone who is not aware of this effect interprets the poor sleep as a return of the original sleep disorder. This in turn leads to repeated use of the sleeping pill – a vicious circle.

Ultimately, it is important to sleep regularly and effectively. If you avoid caffeine, alcohol and displays before sleep and instead incorporate fixed routines such as reading, you will quickly notice how the quality of your sleep improves. Because only those who sleep restfully will notice positive effects on performance and the immune system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

