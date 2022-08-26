Home News Sport, the Omnicomprensivo gym managed by the Municipality.

The offer of services in the city for sporting activities is expanded.

The Province of Monza and Brianza and the Municipal Council sign an agreement for the transfer to the Municipality of the management in agreement of the central gymnasium of the Omnicomprensivo school center in via Adda in Vimercate.

An objective mandated by the Municipal Administration to continue with the redevelopment of the sports facilities in the area, to expand the offer of services in the city and allow Vimercatesi associations to participate in higher category championships.

In fact, starting from the upcoming season, the City of Vimercate will be able to make a facility approved by the sports federations available to local sports associations also for higher level activities (for example regional C1 basketball).

The gymnasium, with a 100-seat grandstand inside, will be subject to homologation works in the coming weeks whose costs, as agreed with the Province of Monza and Brianza, will be borne by the Municipality of Vimercate.

The amount that the Municipality will allocate, the result of the technical / economic evaluation by the municipal offices, is 148 thousand euros. The agreement also establishes the assignment period which will run from 12 September 2022 until 8 June 2030, therefore indicatively with the end of the school year 2029/2030.

The sports facility and the equipment present will be used by the Vimercatesi sports associations, in the afternoons and evenings, from Monday to Saturday, for training, competitions and championship matches.

The rate applied for the use of the spaces (equal to 50% of the rate approved by the Municipality of Vimercate for the use of its facilities for sports over 14 years) that the sports associations will pay to the Municipality of Vimercate will be transferred as a contribution to the Province which will commit them to share in the costs of utilities and the ordinary maintenance of the building for the entire duration of the agreement.