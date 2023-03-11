For people with mild symptoms who otherwise feel reasonably fit, the temptation to continue exercising is often great. But if you continue your jogging or fitness program despite an infection, even if the symptoms are mild, you risk serious consequential damage.

Immune system busy fighting infections

The reason is relatively simple: when an infection occurs, the immune system works at full speed to fight it. As a result, the immune system is weakened and other pathogens that come along have an easy time of it. Doing sports during the infection also harbors another danger: pathogens can spread further in the body and cause serious damage to the heart or other organs, for example.

The dangers lurking when training with an infection depend primarily on the pathogen. “Different viruses have specialized in different tissues or cell types,” says Silke Stertz, Professor at the Institute for Medical Virology at the University of Zurich at ” NZZ “.

Typical cold viruses (rhinoviruses) infected the upper respiratory tract such as the nose. However, other pathogens could also infect other parts of the body, such as the heart and lungs.

Pneumonia from training too early

Influenza viruses, for example, can infect the lungs directly and cause inflammation there or weaken the immune system to such an extent that bacterial infections of the lungs, such as those caused by pneumococci or staphylococci, can occur.

Symptoms of pneumonia include:

High fever

shortness of breath

Cough

strong feeling of illness

Inflammation of the heart muscle due to early training

The heart can also be affected by influenza viruses and other infections such as corona and lead to severe heart muscle inflammation. This can happen precisely when the heart is stressed by sport during the infection.

Heart muscle inflammation is accompanied by symptoms such as

Exhaustion,

shortness of breath

cardiac arrhythmias.

Both pneumonia and heart muscle inflammation can become life-threatening and, in the worst case, fatal if they are not recognized and treated in good time. Depending on the severity, recovery can take weeks or even months. So nothing that you should risk lightly through sport.

Infection can worsen and prolong through sport

Because many respiratory infections cause similar symptoms, most people won’t know exactly what they’ve contracted unless they get tested. This is also one reason why doctors generally advise against doing sports with an infection.

But there is another reason: “Anyone who does sport when they have a cold is not doing the respiratory tract any good, the symptoms worsen or stay longer,” says Christina Spengler, Professor of Human and Sports Physiology at ETH Zurich at “NZZ”. But you don’t have to go to bed with mild symptoms: According to Spengler, light activities that don’t strain the cardiovascular system and don’t increase the heart rate are okay. A walk in the fresh air is good, but a sprint to the tram is not, the doctor continues.

That’s how long athletes should pause after infections

Even if the infection is over, you should not immediately resume your sports program at full throttle. Doctors recommend taking a break of two to three days afterward and then slowly starting exercise again so that the body has enough time to get used to it and to prevent overloading. Depending on the severity of the disease, doctors also advise longer breaks.

Especially after a Covid 19 infection, athletes should take it easy and only start training when the test is negative and the symptoms have disappeared. The Science Council of the German Society for Sports Medicine recommends the following:

three days off training after a symptom-free Sars-CoV-2 infection

after a symptom-free Sars-CoV-2 infection Training break during persistent symptoms and at the three consecutive symptom-free days with mild symptoms such as cough, sore throat and runny nose etc.

with mild symptoms such as cough, sore throat and runny nose etc. Training break during persistent symptoms and on the three following symptom-free days with moderate symptoms such as breathing difficulties, high fever, cough, nausea and diarrhea. But: A medical check-up before starting sports is necessary.

with moderate symptoms such as breathing difficulties, high fever, cough, nausea and diarrhea. But: A medical check-up before starting sports is necessary. Training break during persistent symptoms and on the three following symptom-free days in case of severe symptoms such as pneumonia with shortness of breath and poor oxygen saturation with necessary inpatient treatment. But: Here, too, a medical check-up is necessary before starting sports.

Warning signs when returning to sport

Basically, the same applies to every infection: Anyone who has been ill should listen to their own body, start exercising slowly and gradually increase the training intensity again depending on their own condition.

Especially after Corona, according to the Polyclinic for preventive sports medicine at the Klinikum Rechts der Isa r come to the following problems:

quick exhaustion

shortness of breath

high pulse

dizziness

shortness of breath

tightness in the chest

Headache

palpitations or tachycardia

If these warning signs occur even with low exertion, those affected should immediately shift down a gear and consult a doctor. “Intense physical exertion without medical clarification can have serious consequences, up to and including cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death,” warns the Polyclinic for Preventive Sports Medicine. Because both with Corona and other infections, even if they appear harmless, it is better to pause for a few days longer than to risk serious health consequences.