Sporting-Juve, CM’s report cards: bomber Rabiot, block Bremer. Vlahovic, it’s infinite crisis! | First page

Sporting Lisbona-Juventus 1-1 (and. 0-1)

Sporting Lisbona

Adan 5,5: stay and watch on the carambola that leads to Juve’s goal.

Diamond 6.5: he goes up a level, puts his body and personality into it, the error of the first leg is cancelled.

Coates 6,5: he loses the duel with Rabiot in the pinball machine which leads to the black and white advantage, however he puts Vlahovic in his pocket for the rest of the match. But he spoils the balls for the 2-1.

Gonçalo Inácio 6: on his side Di Maria checks out, he always needs the utmost attention. Lying on the action of Juve’s goal (36′ st Matheus Reis sv)

Ricardo Esgaio 6: he covers Edwards’ back and limits Chiesa’s outbursts.

August 7: fastest of all in plunging onto the ball so-so rejected by Alex Sandro who forces Rabiot to intervene from the penalty spot. It’s not the only time he gets there before, he’s pretty much everywhere.

Morita 6: complete midfielder, cuts and sews, always knows what to do.

Nuno Santos 5.5: handbrake on, but still unable to hold Cuadrado (42′ st Arthur Gomes sv).

Edwards 7: when he lights up he knows how to hurt, the action that then leads to the penalty (always transformed by him) is devastating.

Trincao 5.5: flickers a little here and a little there, it’s not the point of reference that would be needed (36′ st Youssef Chermiti sv).

Pedro Gonçalves 5: he too appears a little too light, it is elsewhere that Sporting becomes dangerous. And then he spreads Gonçalo Inacio leaving the area that leads to the dirty assist by the Danilo-Alex Sandro couple for Rabiot clear.

All. Amorim 6: he doesn’t let himself be knocked down by Rabiot’s goal which sends Juve forward by two lengths, he seems to be able to overturn everything but in the second half the energies vanish.

Juventus

Szczesny 6:

seeing him in goal is already good news.

Square 6.5: he keeps the tension high, a couple of providential interventions, even of pure enthusiasm that help wake up a stunned Juve.

Danilo 6: he almost gets an own goal, the penalty comes just after. He’s starting to lose brilliance, maybe he’s been squeezed too much.

Bremer 6,5: the best one back there, clean up all he can. Then he gives up and asks for the exchange (26 ‘st Gatti 6: the first-leg goal weighs a ton in this qualification)

Alex Sandro 5: he puts his stomach in and the ball ends up on Rabiot for the 0-1 goal, he puts his head in and the ball ends up with Ugarte who gets the penalty. After Edwards went wild one-on-one. In difficulty, as often happens, especially as a full-back.

Rabiot 6,5: the goal is heavy, it’s important, it’s the number 11 of his season. The penalty foul is an error at least as heavy, important. But Juve go through and in the end the goal weighs more.

Locatelli 6.5: he tries his best, often it’s not enough. But without him, Juve couldn’t handle the impact of Sporting.

Miretti 6: Too light, high initial expectations have given way to months below what it could or should do. But he fights like a lion in times of difficulty, with this character he can once again carve out an important place for himself (26′ st Pogba 6: important piece in a real, decisive match. He puts himself at the service of the team.)

Of Mary 6: at least he tries, aims at the man, tries the shot, gets some corners. It’s not much, but that’s all the trident creates.

Vlahovic 4,5: not received, again. In difficulty even if there is a ball to defend, in the second half he even has two balls to throw in one way or another but he wastes them. The wall of 1000 minutes without goals from open play has also broken through abundantly … (26 ‘st Property 6: compared to Vlahovic at least he manages to communicate with the team).

Church 5.5: fails to unleash all its power, runs idle and fires blanks (32′ st Kostic sv).

All. Allegri 6: he proposes the trident, he proposes the back four. But Sporting has more from every point of view. And up front Juve still doesn’t create clean scoring chances, the forwards still don’t make themselves dangerous. Once again, when he concedes a goal then he fails to win, but this time it’s okay.