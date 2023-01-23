news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 23 – “Sport and Health is here today in San Basilio to reaffirm the right of sport for everyone and for everyone. The Legality Gym that we are inaugurating today represents the ability of sport to be at the service of others in an area of ​​special degradation and on the fringes”. This was stated by the president of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli, at the inauguration of the Legality Gym in San Basilio. Sport e Salute has launched its social projects here, “sport at school, in parks, in neighborhoods and in prison”, continues Cozzoli.



“We will involve 12 thousand sports clubs and the third sector to allow one million one hundred thousand people to play sports for free” (ANSA).

