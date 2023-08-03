Sports and Health; Cozzoli ‘Results on our side’ – Healthcare

Vito Cozzoli’s experience as president and managing director of Sport and Health has come to an end. After today’s ratification of the appointments of the new board of directors of the government’s in-house company (with Marco Mezzaroma as president and Diego Nepi Molineris as managing director), the 58-year-old lawyer from Bari greeted the Sport and Health staff at the Olympic Stadium. Cozzoli took office in March 2020. “It’s been three wonderful years, we can consider ourselves the founders of a reality that has become the protagonist of the sports world, despite the pandemic – said Cozzoli excitedly – We were born as a start-up, today the mission is accomplished : Sport e Salute is a real company, recognized by the sports world, appreciated by the Italians. The MEF ranking qualifies us as the sixth public company in terms of turnover-results ratio”.





However, Cozzoli does not want to celebrate the successes, “because we have only done our duty, with commitment and transparency. The results are on our side, we have made the sport grow, we are no longer the fifth most sedentary country in Europe”. In Mezzaroma and Nepi, the now former president sends “best wishes” for the new positions, and then thanks his family, his former employees, “the President of the Republic Mattarella, the three Prime Ministers Conte, Draghi and Meloni “.





This is Diego Nepi’s thanks to Cozzoli: “Thank you for having led us through complicated moments such as the Covid years, for giving us that push to restart after the pandemic, and for having talked to us about ourselves. They were very formative years, I had a guide before me who will help me serve the world of sport”. Also present was the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò: “I can only wish the best of luck, I am positive and animated by optimism for the future. Surely it is the people who play the roles, and not the roles that make the people”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

