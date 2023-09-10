Sports climbing, the continental Olympic qualification will take place on Friday 15 September at the Foro Italico. Mezzaroma: “A sport that is growing rapidly and that fascinates young people”

The horizontal lines drawn at the Foro Italico by tennis, padel and swimming now become vertical. There Grand Stand Arena turns into a mountain to climb. The European Continental Olympic Qualification for the Speed ​​specialty will take place on Friday in the sports complex of the Foro Italico park, in the heart of Rome, the first of 5 continental qualifications organized by IFSC in view of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This is the largest sport climbing event ever held in Rome.

The Italian Sports Climbing Federation PHASESsupported by Sports and Healthis the organizer of the event, under the aegis of the International Sports Climbing Federation IFSC.

“We are happy for two reasons to host climbing: Sport e Salute manages the Foro Italico park which can become a point of reference for basic and high level sport and then this discipline has great appeal for kids and it seems right to us It is a duty to host these events”. The president of Sports and Health, Marco Mezzaromaduring the presentation of the speed climbing European qualifier which will be held on September 15th in the Grand Stand of the Foro Italico park. “We all know the location, a unique center in the world – he added – We hope that this event is the beginning of a long collaboration. Furthermore, the Federation is growing rapidly and we already collaborate with them on some projects.”

“This is by far the most important event of the newly formed federation. This is a successful bet for the formidable growth of the whole world, for what has been done here in Italy. Everything was cleared when the IOC wanted to support insert climbing into the Olympic programme. Sports which are confirmed for their great appeal and ability to involve young people, we must look at this growth” underlined the number one of Coni, Giovanni Malagò.

“In the next few years we will have a boom in members and practitioners because this is a discipline on the rise and can be done both indoors and outdoors” said the president of Phases, Davide Battistella.

One hundred of the best sprinters in Europe will compete at the highest levels to try to conquer the two passes up for grabs for the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesfollowing in the footsteps of the new World Champion Matteo Zurloni, the Chinese Jinbao Long, the Indonesian Desak MRK Dewi and the American Emma Hunt, who with the title of World Champions and vice Champions have just obtained their pass for the adventure in five circles.

The best European sprinters will be ready to put on a show, starting with the record holder Alexandra Miroslawdisappointed by her failure to qualify for Bern, by her teammates, Natalia and Aleksandra Kaluckaby the Spaniards Leslie Adriana Romero Perez ed Erik Noya Cardonafrom Polish Marcin Dzienski and by the French Bassa Mawem e Pierre Rebreyend.

The flag-bearers of the initiative will be the tricolor stars of speed: the World Champion Matteo ZurloniItalian and European record holder, the 2019 world champion Ludovico Fossalila record woman Beatrice Collithe first Italian woman to go under the 7-second barrier, and the world finalist Giulia Randi.

The competition will begin on Thursday 14 September with the arrival of the teams for registration, training sessions and the technical meeting.

The qualifiers will take place on Friday 15 September starting from 2.00 pm and the finals with the best 16 male and female athletes will be played in the evening starting from 8.00 pm. Awards ceremony at 9.15pm.