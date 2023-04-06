Home Health Sports judge, Juve-Inter, closed a sector of the Stadium for racism. And what a sting for Cuadrado
Sports judge, Juve-Inter, closed a sector of the Stadium for racism. And what a sting for Cuadrado

by admin

A one-day disqualification in the sector of the Stadium from which the offenses for the Belgian started during the Coppa Italia match. The expelled Nerazzurri Handanovic and Lukaku were also out for one day. Fine of 12 thousand euros for Fiorentina, 6 thousand for Cremonese

The South Tribune of the Stadium, i.e. the first ring of the curve, closed for one shift (and it will be the next home shift, April 23 against Napoli). Juventus pays the racist ‘buu’ of some supporters towards Lukaku during the very hot first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between the Bianconeri and Inter. Here is the most awaited decision by the sports judge after the post-race chaos. For the final brawl between the players, Cuadrado pays above all, three days of disqualification for the Colombian (jerks, pushes and a punch to Handanovic). A stoppage also for the expelled nerazzurri Handanovic (jerks and hands on Cuadrado’s neck) and Lukaku.

how many penalties

Cuadrado and handanovic also sanctioned with a 10 thousand euro fine each. The penalty for Juve (throwing objects on the pitch) is slightly lower, 4 thousand euros. Finally, a twenty thousand euro fine for the Inter manager Baccin who allegedly tried to reach the referee after the final whistle, repeatedly offending him. Those on Juve-Inter were the most awaited decisions, as regards Cremonese-Fiorentina the fines imposed by the sports judge Alessandro Zampone stand out: 12 thousand euros to the Viola for throwing smoke bombs, 6 thousand to the Grigiorossi again for throwing smoke bombs.

gas sport

April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 16:07)

