The South Tribune of the Stadium, i.e. the first ring of the curve, closed for one shift (and it will be the next home shift, April 23 against Napoli). Juventus pays the racist ‘buu’ of some supporters towards Lukaku during the very hot first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between the Bianconeri and Inter. Here is the most awaited decision by the sports judge after the post-race chaos. For the final brawl between the players, Cuadrado pays above all, three days of disqualification for the Colombian (jerks, pushes and a punch to Handanovic). A stoppage also for the expelled nerazzurri Handanovic (jerks and hands on Cuadrado’s neck) and Lukaku.