Sports medical examination: subsidy from health insurance

Sports medical examination: subsidy from health insurance

Anyone who would like the subsidy from their insurance company for a sports medical examination must generally consult a contract doctor with the additional qualification “Sports Medicine”. Most health insurance companies provide a list of relevant sports physicians on the Internet or upon request. The designation of sports physicians is usually given to specialists in direct patient care, who, among other things, take part in special training courses, work temporarily for sports clubs and have to pass an examination in front of the respective state medical association.

It can also be advisable to clarify in advance with the doctors to what extent the examination can be carried out, because not every sports doctor offers the entire range of sports medicine diagnostics and therapy in their practice. For example, not everyone can perform a stress ECG.

