Sports work, INPS circular extends payments and obligations

INPS circular no. 88 of 31 October 2023 illustrates the new regulation of sports work with reference to the provisions that entail registration in the Sports Workers’ Pension Fund managed by INPS and in the separate management referred to in article 2, paragraph 26, of the law of 8 August 1995 , n. 335, and the related contribution obligations of professional and amateur sports bodies. In part 3 “The contribution regime of workers registered with the separate management. Sports workers in the amateur sector and workers with administrative-management activities”, points 10.1.1 and 11.1 report the extension deadlines to 12/16/23 for the payment of contributions, specifying that: Payments of contributions due following entry in force of the Sport Reform, limited to the periods of actual payment of compensation in the months from July to September 2023, can be carried out by 16 December 2023, while the related obligations, for the same months, are extended to 31 December 2023.

