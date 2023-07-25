Home » Spotify has raised the rates of its subscriptions
Spotify has raised the rates of its subscriptions

Spotify has raised the rates of its subscriptions

Music streaming platform Spotify has increased the cost of its subscriptions in over 50 countries, including Italy. Now the cheapest subscription (Individual) costs 10.99 euros per month instead of 9.99, the one for two people (Duo) goes from 12.99 euros to 14.99 and the one for families of up to 6 people (Family) from 15.99 euros to 17.99. The company has explained that it is a necessary decision “in order to be able to carry forward innovation in changing market conditions”.

For existing subscribers, the new rates will come into force after a month, so that anyone who wants to has time to cancel their subscription. Spotify can also be used without a subscription, within a free plan that however includes advertising and some listening limitations. From its foundation to 2022, Spotify dice that it has generated approximately $40 billion in revenue for the music industry, paying nearly 70 percent of every dollar earned to publishers and record companies. In most cases Spotify does not pay the artists directly, but the record companies, who then have their agreements with singers and bands. For the vast majority of artists, however, the earnings due to streaming are notoriously very low: they are not easy to calculate, but according to the most popular estimates we are talking about an average of less than half of a cent per single stream.

