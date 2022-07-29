Last year, the electric otter girl wrote about Spotify New at the time Blend The function, in simple terms, is the function of creating a shared playlist with a friend. It will pair data with friends according to the type of music that they usually listen to, recommend each other’s recent or used songs, and increase the connection between friends; Following Blend this year, Spotify announced the release of new features on its official website yesterday (7/28) Friends Mix !When users are tired of listening to the playlist they have been playing all the time, but have no idea, they can go to the Friends Mix playlist to see it.

The difference from Blend is that Friends Mix will automatically create a new playlist from the Blend playlists of you and your friends. Friends Mix is ​​therefore also described by foreign media as a large mixtapes of songs recommended by friends and relatives. After listening to the above rules of use , I believe that some otters have found it, right?That’s right, if you haven’t blended with any friends, there won’t be a Friends Mix playlist on your page

Assuming that users who have Blended with their friends need at least 3 Blends playlists, they can see the Friends Mix playlist in the Made For You section. It is impossible to create something out of nothing. At present, Friends Mix is ​​open to ordinary and Premium users around the world. Friends Mix can be seen on both iOS and desktop versions, but it is a pity that Android users are currently unable to use it.

The foreign media said: “Does Spotify think that Android users have no friends?” (laughs) The editor believes that this feature will soon be available to Android users. Don’t worry.

Friends Mix will be updated every day, so it combines the music you and your friends like, and it will allow you to explore fresh playlists with your friends over time, no longer confused by not knowing how to choose a song, as Spotify said , out of the current 80 million tracks (including more than 4 million podcasts), and 11 million titles with the word “friend” in them, we can see the influence of friendship in modern relationships, not only Spotify created the Blend feature The reason is the reason for continuing to develop Friends Mix now, and threatened to continue to strengthen the social connection function

It’s a pity that the editor didn’t blend with any friends, and always felt very naked, so there is no way to try Friends Mix. Has anyone tried it first? Then leave a message to tell the editor what you think! want to hear>

(news source: Spotify 、 The Verge ）