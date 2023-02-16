Manuel Sartori was 17 years old when he committed the crime, after a few years in the Pratello juvenile prison he was transferred to Arginone a few months ago

Ferrara, 16 February 2023 – There is a bicycle leaning on the white wall, in via Fronte Primo Tronco 100ª, a Pontelangorine. They came to that little house killed Salvatore Vincelli and Nunzia di Gianni, husband and wife. It was the January 10, 2017. Six years have passed, the house has been rented and a merchant from the village lives there. Riccardo Vincellithe couple’s son, e Manuel Sartori At that time they were 17 years oldthey were minors.

Riccardo Vincelli, believed to be the principal of the crime, is serving in Turin one sentence of 18 years. Same penalty must atone Manuel Sartori, 23 years old, transferred to the Arginone prison for a few months after having served part of his sentence in a juvenile cell, the Pratello of Bologna.

Read more: Killed friend’s parents, takes drugs to jail

They have passed six years but time seems to have stopped beyond the gate of the house in Caprile (Codigoro), where Rudy, 52, and his wife Monica, Manuel’s parents live. Logs of wood are burning in the fireplace, leaning on the table reading a magazine is the boy’s grandmother Alma, 81, who cannot believe that her “child” – as she calls him – could have killed a mother and a father. “They were good people,” she says as her tears stream down her face, she shakes her head as if to drive away that boulder crushing her heart. “He realized he was wrong, he repented”his conviction. Manuel has two brothers, a disabled boy and a sister.

Manuel has been at the Arginone for a few months, are you going to visit him?

“An hour-long interview was granted on Saturday, my wife will go. Even her grandmother has already gone to visit him”, replies Rudy Sartori, the father, who works for Clara in the separate waste collection sector

How are you?

“He’s not well, he’s depressed about the transfer from Pratello to Ferrara prison”

The murder, two parents like you were killed

“Our son made a mistake. He understood it and he relives those moments every day”

How many years does he have left to serve?

“The sentence is 18 years, he spent six in prison. After about ten years they could grant house arrest perhaps for good behavior. He could be released from prison at 33”

How do you spend your days behind bars?

“He started studying, he studies everything. He obtained a diploma as a restaurant operator while he was in the Pratello prison. He also received a scholarship, for 230 euros. He wants to continue, he wants to try to get a degree. And It’s also a way to move forward, because one always thinks of what he has done. When he was at Pratello he did volunteer work, he also worked as a house painter, studied theater. Unfortunately my son is like me, he’s weak. He has a weak character”

Besides you, who has remained close to him?

“His girlfriend has remained by his side. He often repeats that he manages to carry on and that he lives for her. He’s 22 years old, he’s from Goro. He attends the University of Ferrara and wants to be a criminologist”

How do you manage to move forward?

“Every day is a continuous pain, we go on, we have to do it. But we don’t even know how we manage it”.