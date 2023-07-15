Spray, stick and cream: which formula to choose for sunscreens and what are the pros and cons of the various types

In summer it is very important to apply sunscreens. Which one to choose between spray, stick and cream? Here are the pros and cons of each type.

Applying sunscreens is very important in the summer when we expose ourselves to the sun’s rays precisely because these products are designed to protect us from the sun (which can hurt the skin). There are different types of sunscreens on the market: in spray, stick and cream, but how to choose the best one for us?

The sunscreen formula is not a detail: the more we choose one we like, the more we will be inclined to apply the product and therefore protect ourselves. From the point of view of protection, however, sunscreens are all the same, even if their consistency changes.

Which solar formula to choose: the pros and cons of each type

The dermatologist of the San Gallicano Institute in Rome, Norma Cameli, explains that choosing between one type or another of sunscreen “depends a lot on personal preferences”. She continued by saying that “some textures are more suitable for specific parts of the body or for certain skin types or even for particular climatic situations”. Here are the products available and their pros and cons, according to the doctor.

Spray, stick and cream: characteristics and pros and cons of the various types of sunscreens – tantasalute.it Cream: it has little water and therefore must be distributed evenly. It adheres well to the skin and it is easy to spread the right amount. The richer ones leave a white patina on the skin: this happens because there are chemical filters such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide which reflect UV rays. To make it absorbed you will need to massage several times. It is perfect for the face, neck and décolleté. The skins that should opt for this product are very dry or ultra-sensitive ones such as those of children. Perfect for dry climates (for example in the mountains). It is not recommended for those with oily skin. Milk: it is a more liquid and lighter emulsion than a cream. It’s good for the whole body, including the face. It absorbs very quickly and is very protective (protects from UVB, UVA, infrared and visible light). It is also water resistant. It is indicated for normal to dry skin. The cons is that the application must be done several times during the day or immediately after a bath because it does not last long on the skin. Gel: there is the one with water which dries immediately after application, or the gel cream which is more resistant. It is perfect for those who play sports on the sandy beach and for oily skin. It is not suitable for those with sensitive or dry skin as it is not hydrating and can feel sticky. Spray: it is a fluid emulsion nebulised in many transparent micro particles. It’s ideal for those who don’t want to spread a product on their skin and it’s very simple to apply even alone and in hard-to-reach areas of the body. The downside is that there isn’t much precision in applying this product, also because it’s transparent, and can’t be applied to the face. Stick: composed of fats and waxes of natural origin, it is an extra extra compared to sunscreen, therefore it is applied after this: when the sunscreen has been absorbed (20-30 minutes after application), the stick can be applied in critical points and then again after two hours. It is used for delicate areas (especially on the face such as the nose, eye contour and cheekbones or on moles, tattoos, scars). Some formulations can release a white patina. All the benefits of the different sunscreens (tantasalute.it) Oil: it is suitable for dark skins because it has a very low protection factor. It has a greasy texture that serves to bring out the tan. To remove the dry effect of the saltiness and for those who love the sensation that oil releases on the skin, it is perfect. The downside is that, if the climate is humid, applying it could make perspiration difficult. Mousse: it is easy to spread and absorbs quickly. There are sun mousses with very high protections and therefore they can also be applied to the skin. They’re not good for anyone with excess sebum problems but they’re perfect for sensitive skin, even for children. The downside is that it is not always easy to understand how much product to use, precisely because of the impalpable consistency. Water: it is a transparent spray with protective power. It is very fresh and is perfect to apply on hot days. As a weakness, however, it does not last long on the skin and is not suitable for fair skin.

There are so many products you can choose from: the important thing is to use a sunscreen before exposing yourself to the sun. The advice is to try and, if you feel satisfied with both the consistency and the protection obtained, the product is the right one!

