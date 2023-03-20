Many are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the primavera to spend more time outdoors, thanks to the more pleasant climate. Certainly, those who suffer from are not included in this category of people so-called spring allergies. In fact, such a problem can give rise to several ailments, also very annoying. Thankfully, the symptoms can be kept under control.

ALLERGIES DEPEND ON THE IMMUNE SYSTEM — All types of allergies are caused by a malfunctioning immune system. When a genetically predisposed person comes into contact with the "offending" substance (called allergens) your immune system produces Ige (immunoglobulin E), which cause degranulation of certain cells, ie mast cells and basophils. In turn, this process causes the release of certain chemical mediators, especially histamine, thus giving rise to the so-called "inflammatory cascade", which is the basis of the symptoms that characterize allergies. There are several trees and herbaceous plants that bloom in spring and which, in predisposed subjects, can cause problems. The most common allergens this season are pollen birch, hornbeam, hazel and alderwhich flower between January and April, the month in which they also pollinate grasses. Furthermore, between April, May and June there is the peak of the flowering of theolive and of parietaria, which represent the most common allergies in central-southern Italy. "Especially when the spring is rainy, those who trigger allergic reactions can also be bothered by thealternariaa mold whose concentration in the air tends to increase the more humid it is," adds la Dr. Mona-Rita Yacoubcoordinator of the Allergological Area of ​​the Immunology, Rheumatology, Allergology and Rare Diseases Unit of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Spring ALLERGIES: symptoms affecting EYES AND RESPIRATORY TRACT — There are three conditions that distinguish spring allergies: the rhinitisconjunctivitis e l’asma. Allergic rhinitis presents with a stuffy and runny nose, sneezing and itching, a nuisance also typical of conjunctivitis, which also manifests itself with tearing and redness of the eyes. Instead, asthma is characterized by coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing and chest tightness. In most allergic people, contact with the allergen causes rhinitis and/or conjunctivitis, while some only have asthma. Sometimes, however, all three problems manifest themselves at the same time. “They play a fundamental role in this size of the pollen: the little ones, like those of the parietaria, tend to trigger asthma more often” observes Dr. Yacoub. To prevent symptoms from appearing, one should stay away from the allergen. As this is not always possible, it can help to wear the mask on days of high pollination.