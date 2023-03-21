To stay healthy, you need to stay at your ideal weight. If you want to start your diet with spring, here’s what you need to know

In winter it is not easy to follow a diet, since we spend more time indoors and because the cold makes us feel hungrier and consume more caloric foods. However, in the heat hunger decreases: since digestion is a process that causes heat in the body, the latter reduces the sense of hunger in order not to overheat further. So if you want to take advantage of spring to start a diet, here it is what do you have to do.

Summer is approaching and, thanks to the swimsuit fitting and some events such as weddings or family parties, we want to get in shape. Losing weight is the first step to regain health and, often, self-confidence: to do so, you must follow some important rules so that everything respects the health and harmony of the body. Here are our recommendations.

The spring diet: what to do to lose weight

To lose weight, it is useful to increase the consumption of fruit and vegetables. These foods, as well as being fresh, are very filling and have few calories, so they easily fill the stomach and also provide vitamins and mineral salts. The typical vegetables of the month of March are the agretti, asparagus, broccoli, artichokes, beets, carrots, cabbage and cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and many others: make sure that there are some on your table always in abundance.

With regard to fruitInstead, the first Italian strawberries and oranges begin to appear, as well as apples, pears, kiwis, tangerines (although they are at the end of the season), mandarin oranges and kiwis. Decrease foods of animal origin and also the sources of fat, preferring extra virgin olive oil and little else. As a protein source, increase legumes in your diet: satiating and low in calories, they are perfect as a second course or in a tasty and savory first course.

Fundamental is then hydration. Especially in spring and summer, when a lot of fluids are lost through sweating, it is important to drink at least two liters of water a day. Avoid other sugary and alcoholic drinks if you want to lose weight: they bring unnecessary calories, as they lack vitamins and minerals, and generate additional heat in the body. It is also inevitable the sport: join the gym or, taking advantage of the good weather, treat yourself to walks or bike rides: by increasing your calorie expenditure, losing weight will be easier.