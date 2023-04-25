A great pair of cropped jeans is a must in our wardrobe, especially in spring. And since it can be styled smart or casual, we can wear it anywhere. We have put together for you some spring outfits for women over 50 to show you the best ideas on how to combine cropped jeans.

Combine cropped jeans in spring

Cropped jeans hit just above the ankles and are perfect for women of all sizes. It is very versatile as it can be combined with a wide range of tops and shoes. Check out the best outfit ideas for women over 50 and get inspired.

White cropped jeans with kimono

Opt for white cropped jeans to refresh your look this spring. Pair them with a white top and a jewel green satin kimono that will add a glamorous feel to your outfit. Tie the long front pieces of the kimono in the front and let the ends hang long for a touch of drama. With a handbag and heels in a neutral shade you look really stylish and elegant.

Colorful outfit with jeans from 50

To reflect the spring mood, choose cropped jeans in fresh colors like pink, yellow, bright or pastel tones. Opt for an on trend cropped tank and short sleeve cardigan set that you might want to skip during the warmer spring days. To feel comfortable with the cropped top, wear jeans with a high waist. Complete the look with sunglasses, rope platforms and a basket bag.

Style wide-leg jeans for spring

If you want to look more modern, you should add cropped wide-leg jeans to your spring wardrobe. And we can promise you that you will fall in love with her. Pair your wide leg jeans with a bright pink ruffle blouse for an upscale and hip look. Accentuate with a chain belt and add a pop of color to your look with a pair of statement pumps.

If you’re more petite, be sure to choose shoes that are either the same color as your jeans or the same color as your skin to elongate your legs visually. Avoid shoes with chunky heels as they tend to shorten the legs.

Combine cropped jeans over 50: with a blazer and sneakers

This is a very interesting and stylish business casual outfit that is also very easy and comfortable to wear. Choose a striped top like this blue and white t-shirt. Pair it with white cropped straight leg jeans, a navy blue blazer and sneakers in a neutral color like white, grey, blue or black.

Flared cropped jeans for women over 50

Even if you’re not sure if flaired cropped jeans are right for you, give them a try and you’ll be amazed at how flattering they are. Style her with a cute top, like this yellow tie top, to feel chic and modern. Make your legs look long and slender by wearing the jeans with nude color heels. Flared jeans can also be styled however you like with flat sandals or sneakers. Spice up your look with blue earrings in a similar shade to the jeans to complete your outfit.

Casual outfit in boho style

You can also combine your cropped jeans with a matching top in a boho style. This beautiful casual look is very easy to recreate and also very comfortable. It is ideal for women over 50 who would rather hide their upper arms. Add some simple jewelry to complete your look.

Wide leg cropped jeans in a lighter wash

Wide leg cropped jeans can be worn by any woman if styled properly so that you don’t look wide and short. Wear a fitted top and style your jeans with heels. However, if you don’t like heels, wear the cropped jeans with a tucked in shirt and sneakers to change the whole look.

Skinny Cropped Jeans stylen ab 50

If you are not afraid to show off your striking figure, the skinny cropped jeans are the best choice for you. They make the perfect base for a simple top of a similar color and a floral spring jacket. This outfit is perfect for both the office and a night out with the girls.

Light cropped jeans with a floral top

The light washes simply call for an expressive floral top. There is nothing better than starting now to incorporate the spring prints and colors into our wardrobes to add even more to the spring spirit. Complete your look with statement earrings and a trendy rope bag.