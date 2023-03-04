Berlin – spring cleaning at TODAY! We make room for new things. That’s why there’s a great 20 percent discount on many selected products from February 27th to March 6th, 2022. The pharmacy team should not miss the spring sale.

Because whether it’s a birthday or other occasion – if you’re looking for gift ideas with that certain extra or must-haves exclusively for the pharmacy team, LAPONDO is the right place for you. The portfolio includes the one designed exclusively for LAPONDO mug collection, cool bags for on the go, that Hidden Object Pharmacy Puzzle for small and large as well dummy with cool motifs for the next generation of pharmacies. Best of all: LAPONDO also has carefully selected products – made from high-quality, fairly traded materials and manufactured in small editions.

In the online shop there are also special offers full of pharmacy love, which are guaranteed to make an impression on PTA, PKA and pharmacists. From an order value of 19.90 euros, delivery is already free of charge.

Here’s the shop – With the SPRING SALE, LAPONDO is making spring shopping even more fun from February 27 to March 6, 2023 with a 20 percent discount on many selected products.

By the way, there are also great gift vouchers to give away!