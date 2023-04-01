Tail shot of Winter

Spring stop! It will be Winter again by Easter with direct consequences for many of our regions.

“Crazy weather“, or rather one of the effects of a galloping climate change with extreme events (more devoted to heat, but with some exceptions as we will see) which increasingly distorts the weather in all seasons.

Well, the latest update has confirmed a marked change in atmospheric circulation around 2/3 April with the descent of icy currents directly from the Arctic.

Taking a look at the synoptic maps we immediately realize how the air mass has purely winter characteristicswith values ​​around -8/-10°C at the isobaric altitude of 850 hPa (about 1550 metres). Icy currents descending from the Arctic towards Italy. Typically winter configuration We therefore expect a very dynamic phase at the start of the Holy Week which will take us to Easter, with a drastic drop in temperatures which in a very short time will drop below the reference climatic averages, even by several degrees.

Then pay attention to rainfall: the formation of a cyclone on the Mediterranean Sea, fed by the cold currents arriving from the North Pole, will greatly destabilize the atmosphere, especially al Center-South and on two Major Islands with the possibility in the course of Monday 3 Of snowfall until quote basse (hilly) and violent temporal (because of the contrasts that could be created) should depressionary vortices form.

If the weather is more stable in the North, it will be the whether to dominate the northern regions, with minimum temperatures during the night and in the early morning down to below zero! If this forecast were to come true, we would be facing a rather high risk for agriculture, given the season.