That’s why so many people are sprinkling oregano on their feet. What happens is truly amazing and unexpected.

We reveal an incredible process that will help you get yours back feet healthy as ever. All you have to use is aaromatic herb which we are sure you already have in your kitchen.

Oregano, all the benefits of this plant

The oregano it is a very common aromatic plant, often used as a spice in cooking, but often ignored for its health benefits. This plant contains numerous natural compounds that can provide numerous health benefits.

Contains many compounds antioxidants which can help prevent cellular damage caused by free radicals. These compounds include rosmarinic acid, caffeic acid and flavonoids such as luteolin and la quercetin.

L’oregano essential oil it has been proven effective against numerous bacterial infections and viral, including Salmonella and E. coli. In addition, its compounds have been shown to be effective against herpes and the flu virus.

L’Origan it is also useful for fight fungal infectionsas the candida. Its essential oil has been shown to have potent antifungal properties, significantly reducing the growth of candida in vitro.

The rosmarinic acid present in oregano has been shown to have anti-inflammatory propertieshelping to relieve pain and inflammation associated with many health conditions.

It can help improve digestion, reducing the feeling of bloating and nausea. Additionally, some studies have suggested that oregano may help reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Some preliminary research suggests that oregano may have a beneficial effect on cardiovascular health. A study conducted on mice has shown that its essential oil can reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

That’s why sprinkle oregano on your feet

The smells unpleasant and foot fungus can be very annoying and embarrassing, especially during the hottest months of the year. Fortunately, there is a natural remedy that can help solve these problems: an oregano and baking soda foot bath.

The oregano it is an aromatic plant that has natural antifungal and antibacterial properties. Baking soda, on the other hand, is an alkaline compound that helps neutralize the acids and toxins present on the skin, thus reducing unpleasant foot odor.

To prepare this remedy, you will need water boiling, dried oregano and baking soda. Here’s how:

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons of dried oregano

1 liter of boiling water

2 tablespoons of baking soda

Start by bringing the water to a boil in a pot. Add the dried oregano to the pot and boil for about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave cool down the infusion at room temperature. After the brew has cooled, pour it into a basin large enough to soak your feet.

Add two tablespoons of baking soda to the bowl. Dip your feet in the water and let them soak for about 10 minutes. After the 10 minutes, pat your feet dry with a clean, soft towel. This remedy can be repeated once a day to help prevent and treat foot odor and fungus.

