Spy satellite launched by Kim, ten minutes of fear in Seoul and Okinawa- breaking latest news

The launch of the failed spectacularly first North Korean spy satellite. The new rocket Chollima-1 which was supposed to put the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit crashed into the Yellow Sea after losing thrust due to the malfunctioning of the carrier’s first and second stage detachment.

Was the North Korean regime’s agency to admit failureimpossible to hide since it was observed by the detection systems of South Korea and Japanbut to galvanize the home front, Pyongyang’s propaganda immediately announced that a new launch will be attempted soon.

The only consolation for Kim Jong-un, who in recent weeks had praised the prowess of his technicians who had prepared North Korea’s first reconnaissance satellite, is that the North Korean rocket scared the people of Seoul and caused air defense uncertainty as far away as Japan.

In the capital of South Korea at 6.37 in the morning the sirens sounded and the “Presidential Alert” arrived on the mobile phones of the population asking to prepare for a possible evacuation. Someone panicked: “I tried to call the emergency number, but it was always busy, the internet was also very slow, I was about to leave the house and run to a shelter when I saw on TV that the alarm had stopped,” a young resident told Reuters. of Seoul.

«Before I didn’t believe in a risk of war, but after seeing what is happening in Ukraine I began to think that it could happen to us too, that the North Koreans could try to invade us, which is why today the alarm on my mobile scared me really,” a young mother from Seoul told the BBC who, before the counter-order, had already started putting supplies in a bag to escape.

Only 10 minutes later the all-clear and the Ministry of the Interior arrived he argued that there had been a misjudgment of the threat. The mayor of Seoul apologized to his citizens but claimed the promptness of the notice.

Brief alarm also in the Japanese island of Okinawa, because the trajectory of the North Korean rocket should have flown over the Yellow Sea and then aimed towards the South East. In recent days, when Pyongyang had notified the imminent launch of the satellite, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had put the defenses on maximum alert missiles with the order to destroy the rocket in flight if it flew over the national territory. Instead, the Chollima-1 stopped miserably in flight before being able to accomplish the mission. The rocket and satellite ended up in the Yellow Sea, about 200 kilometers west of the South Korean island of Eocheongdo, the Seoul Defense Ministry said.

An operation to search for the wreckage has started and the South Koreans have released photos showing parts of the Northern carrier recovered. In the images we can distinguish a large cylindrical container hooked to a yellow buoy to prevent it from sinking. It’s a part of the rocket, a connecting section between the two stages, explains George William Herbert, a professor at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

Evaluating the first wreckage, the expert believes that the North Korean rocket was powered by liquid fuel, therefore not of the latest type of missiles for war purposes developed by Kim’s technicians, which use solid fuel to shorten launch procedures. Lee Choon Geun, a researcher at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, is satisfied: he says it is a rare and fortunate opportunity to closely study a North Korean missile and perhaps even the satellite (if it is recovered). Lee does not believe Pyongyang’s propaganda on the possibility of repeating the attempt to put into orbit in the short term: it will take months to resolve the malfunction.