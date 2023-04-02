Home Health Square Enix: 20 years ago the merger between the two companies took place




Il the first of Aprilin addition to being a well-known date for fish, is also characterized by another anniversary in the videogame field: it is in fact the day when Squaresoft si fuse con Enixcreating a real Japanese RPG giant in Square Enix.

Today marks the twentieth anniversary of that date: the merger between Square and Enix took place on April 1, 2003, precisely 20 years ago. From the point of view of Japanese users and fans of Japanese productions, in particular as regards the role-playing games of this school, it was an event of considerable importance.

Squaresoft historically aimed at Final Fantasy but was in the midst of a creative expansion also towards new intellectual properties, while Enix represented the classic history of the JRPG with Dragon Quest. With this union, a colossus was born that brought together the two most important series in terms of Japanese RPGs and the Japanese market in general, with important repercussions on a global level.

Furthermore, while Squaresoft was primarily a publisher focused on video games, Enix was a company engaged on various entertainment fronts, including manga, anime and other products belonging to different sectors, which further broadened the scope of the fledgling Square Enix.

Subsequently, Square Enix continued its expansion reaching the acquisition of various western teams such as Crystal Dynamics and Eidos, to then make a net reduction and subsequently resell the external divisions to the Japanese ones only a few months ago.

