Health

by admin
Related news allegations Square Enix seems to have cancelled the 25th anniversary commemorative work of "Tomb Raider" originally planned, but the new work announced by Crystal Dynamics to be developed with the Unreal Engine 5 game engine will continue to be produced.

The “Tomb Raider” series will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021. Originally, Square Enix intended to launch a 25th anniversary commemorative work, and commissioned Virtuous Studios to develop it with the ROTTR game engine. It is expected to be released on PlayStation, Xbox and other platforms, and is expected to be a 10th anniversary commemorative work. It is based on the game elements of the trilogy that will be launched later, but this plan seems to follow the decision of Square Enix to sell its Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal and other game studios for $300 million. Embracer canceled after that.

Before that, the Core Design team had created “Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary Edition” at the end of 2005, and it was expected to be released on the PlayStation Portable (PSP) platform.U.K.Game developer Rebellion Developments caused Eidos to cancel the project and switch to Crystal Dynamics the next year to create a new version of the 10th anniversary work, and release it on PlayStation, Xbox and Windows platforms.

However, after Eidos was acquired by Square Enix in 2009, and acquired the “Tomb Raider” series of works, as well as resources such as Crystal Dynamics responsible for creating this series of works, there has been no news of creating new works for the anniversary.

At present, Crystal Dynamics has decided to use the Unreal Engine 5 game engine to develop a new “Tomb Raider” work. The director of the series, Dallas Dickinson, revealed that the new work will add a new story and game experience, and will useMovieForm-like action-adventure game presentation.

