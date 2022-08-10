Figure / Square Enix (the same below)

Square Enix announced that the new strategy RPG “The DioField breaking latest news” trial version is available for download on PS5/PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One.

“The Chronicles of Gods” is a new strategy simulation RPG jointly developed by Square Enix and LANCARSE. The official emphasis is on the “real-time combat system” rich in esoteric strategy, and through the fusion of fantasy, medieval, and modern unique world views, plus beautiful pictures, interweave A gripping story.

The trial version released this time can play the prologue first, and the first chapter “The Truth of Life” has a total of 5 episodes. In addition, you can also try out the map mechanisms that will appear in the first chapter, such as “Old Towers”, “Exploding Barrels”, and “Barricades”. According to the official statement, knowing and using the mechanism well can expand the strategies that can be used in battle.

“The Chronicles of the Gods” will be officially launched on September 22, and pre-orders have been opened on July 7. Host players will be available for trial play from now on, and the Steam version of the trial experience is expected to be launched on the 11th.

PlayStation download link Switch download link Xbox download link