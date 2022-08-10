Home Health Square Enix strategy RPG “The Chronicles of God” trial version is open for download, preliminary exploration of the interweaving of fantasy medieval and modern | udn game corner
Health

Square Enix strategy RPG “The Chronicles of God” trial version is open for download, preliminary exploration of the interweaving of fantasy medieval and modern | udn game corner

by admin
Square Enix strategy RPG “The Chronicles of God” trial version is open for download, preliminary exploration of the interweaving of fantasy medieval and modern | udn game corner

Figure / Square Enix (the same below)

Square Enix Announced, the new strategy RPG “Chronological history of Jinryo The DioField breaking latest news trial version is available for download on PS5/PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One.

The Chronicles of the Gods is a new collaboration between Square Enix and LANCARSEstrategy simulation RPG, the official emphasizes the profound and strategic “real-time combat system”, and through the fusion of fantasy, medieval, and modern unique world views, plus beautiful graphics, weaving a gripping story.

The trial version released this time can play the prologue first, and the first chapter “The Truth of Life” has a total of 5 episodes.In addition, can alsodemoGo to the “Old Towers”, “Exploding Barrels”, “Barricades” and other map mechanisms that will appear in the first chapter. According to the official statement, knowing and using the mechanism well can expand the strategies that can be used in battle.

“The Chronicles of the Gods” will be officially launched on September 22, and pre-orders have been opened on July 7. Host players will be available for trial play from now on, and the Steam version of the trial experience is expected to be launched on the 11th.

PlayStation download link

Switch download link

Xbox download link

See also  If difficulty swallowing becomes a serious problem

You may also like

NVIDIA Releases 516.94 Graphics Driver: Customized Light Tracing...

hospitalized for the Dengue virus

What is monkeypox: what are the symptoms and...

Samsung goes straight and presents the fourth generation...

Center of Medicine fires Dr. Gasparoni

Covid, Pfizer begins testing the vaccine against Omicron...

How to get back a stolen iPhone?Don’t choke...

From MIT comes the rapid serological test that...

review the closed number to medicine

The doctor prescribes but the patients (almost a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy