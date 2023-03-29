The measures launched by the Government limit the use of external workers to the Emergency Departments (and for a maximum of one year). The ceiling on the costs of the cooperatives requested by Icardi has taken off. Picco (Company Zero): “The block on returning to the public for those who leave is good”

The much-invoked squeeze on the cooperatives of coin-operated doctors has arrived. Or, at least, the decree passed yesterday evening in the Council of Ministers sets a series of financial and temporal limits, aimed at stemming a situation that is now in fact out of control, with the budgets of Asl strongly at risk due to the exorbitant costs of services essential to cover personnel shortages.

The new law provides that coin-operated doctors will be able to work “exclusively in hospital emergency-urgency services, for a period not exceeding twelve months” and that healthcare companies “to deal with the state of serious shortage of healthcare personnel, can entrust medical and nursing services to third parties only in case of need and urgency on a single occasion and without the possibility of extension”.

In addition, to stem the bleeding professionals from the public to cooperatives – phenomenon repeatedly cause for alarm even in Piedmont where the exits from the public to return as a much more paid freelancer have been following one another in crescendo for months – the revolving doors are blocked. In the text prepared by the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci it is envisaged that “health personnel who voluntarily interrupt their employment relationship with a public health facility to work for a private economic operator under an outsourcing regime cannot subsequently request the re-establishment of the employment relationship with the national health service” .

A measure which, precisely looking at the Piedmontese situation, makes the commissioner sayZero Health Authority, Charles Peak: “In addition to those who have already made that transition, there are those who were meditating on it and now, probably, will reflect much more on it”. The prospect, attractive until today, could be much less so tomorrow, precisely by virtue of that other turn of the screw regarding the use of cooperatives and their remuneration. Several times and for months the Regions had urged the Government to put a ceiling on the expenses for token holders. The health councilor himself Louis Icardialso in his capacity as deputy coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference, had turned to the minister asking for a measure that no Region could have taken independently without risking being penalized and which, therefore, needed its application on a national scale.

So, one more year and then i Emergency room they will no longer be prairies for the cooperatives to which the public health funds pay an average of more than a thousand euros for each shift of a doctor, often specialized in disciplines that have little or nothing to do with emergency-urgency and, not rarely, having well past retirement age.

“With this decree some signals arrive that we have been waiting for for some time, but there are aspects on which there is still great fear”, he says fabio de iaco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency and Urgency Medicine. “The widespread fear is that cooperatives, even with all the negative aspects, are the last resort in some situations. Fixing by decree that it is not possible to proceed with token holders for more than a year makes little sense if this provision is not accompanied by a broader and more structural project. I believe and hope that this will happen”, observes De Iaco who works as director of Dea in a Turin hospital and is a member of the committee set up by the Region to deal with the emergency room emergency.

Another aspect that is welcomed positively concerns the trainees: “For the first time a government writes that they enter the national health service, in the specific case in hospitals”. But it is also a further response to the requests made to the minister by Piedmont, together with the other Regions. “Eight hours a week are few, but they are already something”, admits Picco always referring to the innovation that will bring postgraduates to the ward, “without the standard requiring the request for authorization from the director of the postgraduate school”, or rather from the university.

The gamble or the danger, depending on how you look at it, in the face of an expected and satisfied provision, remains that of how to prepare the system for the turning point, between indispensable limits to the expansion of recourse to token holders and their costs and a shortage of personnel which to this day remains in all its seriousness. Certainly a challenge to which the health system is called, especially in a region where the danger of seeing the accounts of the ASL blow up under the prohibitive costs of the cooperatives is concrete and refers to not distant times in which the Health ended up under a police station for a long time.