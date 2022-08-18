The latest news indicates that Samsung is developing a single 512GB or even 1TB of DDR5 memory. Recently, Samsung and AMD held a meeting of memory experts, and part of the meeting has been leaked online, revealing Samsung’s new direction in DDR5 memory technology.

As can be seen from the figure, there are several directions for Samsung’s research on capacity improvement. The core capacity of memory is increased to 32Gb, and the number of stacking layers is increased to 8H. With the blessing of various technologies, 32Gb, 3DS, and 8H stacking can be achieved, while a single memory The body capacity can be increased to 512 GB, or even 1 TB, and the system capacity can be increased to 32 TB.

However, the cost of a single 1TB memory is too high for consumer-level users, so Samsung’s cooperation with AMD is mainly for server-level applications. The EPYC 7004 series of AMD Zen4 architecture can reach 96 large cores / 128 small cores, and the demand for memory is relatively higher. Samsung’s large-capacity DDR5 memory is also prepared for these systems.