Home Health SSD-sized memory? Samsung develops 1TB extra-large-capacity single DDR5 memory
Health

SSD-sized memory? Samsung develops 1TB extra-large-capacity single DDR5 memory

by admin
SSD-sized memory? Samsung develops 1TB extra-large-capacity single DDR5 memory

The latest news indicates that Samsung is developing a single 512GB or even 1TB of DDR5 memory. Recently, Samsung and AMD held a meeting of memory experts, and part of the meeting has been leaked online, revealing Samsung’s new direction in DDR5 memory technology.

As can be seen from the figure, there are several directions for Samsung’s research on capacity improvement. The core capacity of memory is increased to 32Gb, and the number of stacking layers is increased to 8H. With the blessing of various technologies, 32Gb, 3DS, and 8H stacking can be achieved, while a single memory The body capacity can be increased to 512 GB, or even 1 TB, and the system capacity can be increased to 32 TB.

However, the cost of a single 1TB memory is too high for consumer-level users, so Samsung’s cooperation with AMD is mainly for server-level applications. The EPYC 7004 series of AMD Zen4 architecture can reach 96 large cores / 128 small cores, and the demand for memory is relatively higher. Samsung’s large-capacity DDR5 memory is also prepared for these systems.

See also  From Ukraine to the world: $ 50 million edtech Preply round for growth

You may also like

Save OCD: Edge’s right-click menu finally supports night...

Monkeypox, WHO: “Over 35 thousand cases in the...

Microsoft’s PC Game Pass for a photo, said...

New hospital, changes the entire road network: this...

Entrance test, Statale and Bicocca: boom in requests...

Windows 11 2023 new preview version 25182 released:...

The reason why Apple doesn’t make a foldable...

Dying for a video game (or streaming): what...

vivo V25 Pro released in India, and then...

Little Orpheus hopefully won’t offend anyone when it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy