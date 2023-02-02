“We have decided to distrust administrators and managers precisely in conjunction with the opening of the national bargaining for medical, veterinary and health personnel. We considered it a gesture due to our colleagues both legally and politically and morally” said President of the Federation of Veterinarians and Doctors. THE DIFFICULT LETTER

“Everyone says they care about public health, but everyone looks the other way while the NHS is dying. Someone takes selfies near their bedsides, others continue to sell management lessons, the regions ask the government for money, everyone in Parliament rips their clothes, forgetting their historical responsibilities, the health minister listens to everyone and asks for understanding for his narrow margins of economic manoeuvre. Citizens who can do so are treated by paying for private healthcare out of their own pocket or through accredited private healthcare whose competition to the SSN is financed by the SSN. We have decided to distrust regions and healthcare companies because, thanks to the NAS surveys, sent by the Minister of Health Schillaci, on the use of resources and on the recruitment of healthcare personnel, we believe all measures have been exceeded. It is no longer possible to bear the injury and the insult together”.

He is determined not to make discounts Aldo GrasselliPresident of the Federation of Veterinarians and Doctors, in a detailed note lists the critical issues at the basis of the formal notice to “put in formal notice those who actually expose both the health of users and the responsibility of the doctors and healthcare managers that those users are in charge of at risk” .

“The Government and the Regions know very well that the NHS (now Regional) is in crisis due to a lack of doctors, veterinarians and health professionals (as well as nurses and health professionals) – he says – but they take great care not to do two right and necessary things: eliminate the expenditure ceiling for personnel with an urgent legislative intervention; bring back the resources that today are squandered in the form of “purchased services” to pay token-based healthcare at hyperbolic figures, figures that are so high as to be unattainable and offensive for those who work in the NHS as an employee, to hire young doctors and healthcare professionals “.

“We decided today to distrust the aforementioned administrators and managers – he continues – precisely in conjunction with the opening of the national bargaining for medical, veterinary and health management personnel. We considered it a gesture due to our colleagues both legally and politically and morally. We will open negotiations on 2 February 2023 for the three-year period 2019/2021, and this is already ridiculous in itself if we think that today healthcare services have quotations on the private market that increase daily and on which the healthcare companies, with the endorsement of the Regions, they spend without limits”.

“We – he continues – will open negotiations on 2 February 2023 for the three-year period 2019/2021, and this is already ridiculous in itself if we think that today healthcare services have prices on the private market that increase daily and on which the healthcare companies, with the backing of the Regions, they spend without limits. Add to this that the 2022/2024 contract does not yet have any financial coverage. Healthcare companies live because healthcare professionals produce services and treatments. None of the Italian health workers employed by the NHS has backed down during the pandemic, but one thing is self-denial, another thing is slavery, still prohibited in this country of ours”.

“People’s health and life – he continues – may not be a priority of politics, transversely unable to free itself from an inert or convenient but still privatizing fatalism, but it must interest and mobilize both citizens and the ordinary and accounting judiciary, where make a mess of contractual rules, laws and constitutional principles. The confrontation with the Meloni government, despite all the discounts to be given to those who governed before, obviously cannot disengage the Regions which, bipartisan, have in fact managed health care in practice. The difficult situation (war, inflation, cost of energy and raw materials) however adds up to mistakes that Governments and Regions have committed due to incapacity or underlying design”.

“To everyone – he urges -, therefore, their political and judicial responsibilities, starting with what concerns the formal notice that we have officially sent to all the subjects involved in the decline of the NHS. We mean by this notice “put in default” who actually exposes both the users’ health and the responsibility of the doctors and healthcare managers that those users are in charge of at risk. It is also a strong call for the attention of our colleagues not to accept any botched solution that poses danger to them and their patients. And lastly we want to make the picture of abandonment and disorder of health evident to patient associations to join forces in a claim of the constitutional principles of public health. Public health is a priority and a national interest that affects all Italians “.

Grasselli then presents his proposals. “Public health is a priority and a national interest that concerns all Italians. It is therefore necessary:

Eliminate the cap on staff costs Hire doctors, veterinarians and health professionals in the blocked bankruptcy rankings Incentivize and tax exemption the extra-hour business services of the staff on duty Recover resources diverted to private and accredited healthcare to put them back into the NHS Redirect spending on coin-operated doctors and cooperatives in NHS staff bargaining To hire doctors and health specialists with a training/work contract. Overcoming the unattractiveness of work in the NHS with particular regard to gender needs and work-life balance needs Decriminalize the medical act and remunerate health care workers on average with the other G7 countries Increase the specific medical benefit (ISM) with non-contractual resources Establish and finance, similar to the ISM, the Health Specificity Allowance (ISS) for non-doctors Reconstitute the simple and complex structures and entrust the professional assignments that offer an essential career opportunity Redefine the DM70 (and following) to adapt the number of beds and Operating Units to reality Encourage emergency-urgency work, first aid and 118 Effectively defend against aggression, and in the consequent lawsuits, all employees Reflect on the (further) differentiated autonomy of the Regions in healthcare Redefining health care financing for the “internal war” against poverty and exclusion

“The opening of “tables” – he concludes – begins with clarifying the reciprocal visions and priorities which, in the case we represent, are simultaneously the priorities of the actors of prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation and of the recipients of the same”.

