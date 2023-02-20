breaking latest news – Another person stabbed to death in Rome. It happened around 9 pm in via Anastasio II, near the Valle Aurelia station, in Rome. A 50-year-old Filipino lost his life. According to what breaking latest news learns, the man would have suffered an attack shortly before. Police on site. Investigations underway to arrest the perpetrator.

According to what has been reconstructed up to now, the man would have been killed during a dispute with several subjects and would have been attacked by several people.

