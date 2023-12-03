Home » Stabilization process competition for Clinical Psychologist / Clinical Psychologist of the Ib-Salut
Stabilization process competition for Clinical Psychologist / Clinical Psychologist of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 9 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of clinical psychologist/clinical psychologist and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that the functional capacity to carry out the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

