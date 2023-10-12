Home » Stabilization process competitive examination for Emergency Hospital Doctor of the Ib-Salut
Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 50 permanent staff positions in the hospital emergency doctor category and 4 of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that certify the functional capacity to fulfill the functions arising from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

