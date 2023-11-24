Home » Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/superior technique in information systems and technologies of the Ib-Health
Health

Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/superior technique in information systems and technologies of the Ib-Health

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 9 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of technician/superior technician in information systems and technologies and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that s must prove the functional capacity to carry out the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022 .

See also  General Practitioners Michelangelo Tortalla and Domenico Bossolasco cease their activity - www.ideawebtv.it

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Psychiatric diagnosis and treatment service,...

Eating walnuts halves the risk of cancer: it’s...

Thoracic aortic aneurysm: what it is, what the...

Maintaining a Healthy Circulatory System: Tips and Warning...

Gunfire on crowds queuing for aid in Gaza,...

Dengue, up to ten visits a day at...

End of life, the Emilia-Romagna Region confirms its...

High cholesterol, “turned off” the gene in mice

The teachers reject the new gym in via...

ITON S.R.L. – SPICY SEAFOOD FLAVOR

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy