Stabilization process extraordinary competition for emergency doctor in the primary care of the Ib-Salut
Stabilization process extraordinary competition for emergency doctor in the primary care of the Ib-Salut

Selection of permanent statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 64 permanent staff positions in the category of emergency doctor in primary care, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.

