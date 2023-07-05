Home » Stabilization process extraordinary competition for obstetrician-gynecological nurse/obstetrician-gynecological nurse of the Ib-Salut
Stabilization process extraordinary competition for obstetrician-gynecological nurse/obstetrician-gynecological nurse of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 27 fixed statutory staff positions in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Nurse/Obstetrics and Gynecology Nurse category, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

