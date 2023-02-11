Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Pharmacist/pharmacologist in the primary care area of ​​the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Pharmacist/pharmacologist in the primary care area of ​​the Ib-Salut

by admin
Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Pharmacist/pharmacologist in the primary care area of ​​the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 4 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Pharmacist/pharmacist in the primary care area, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Government Council Agreements of 23 May 2022.

See also  Stress, why we suffer from it and how we can deal with it

You may also like

Covid: Iss, hospital incidence and occupation decrease, slight...

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria: UN, worst disaster...

Put 1 bay leaf in your mouth, you...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Valentine’s Day, free HIV tests at the Ca’...

Strange blue-green bruise doesn’t go away, woman discovers...

Tumors: Schillaci, 50% of Italians do not carry...

University, 14,787 places in Medicine – Last Hour

Sanremo 2023, “Fedez had tried the show with...

Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy